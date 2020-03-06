The season came to an end for Marshfield’s boys basketball team on Friday night, with the Pirates coming up just short at Woodburn in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Bulldogs outlasted the Pirates 67-63 in a game that went to overtime. Woodburn punched its ticket to the final eight at Forest Grove next week in the process.
“It was a great effort, we just came up a little short,” Marshfield coach Marty Stallard said.
Marshfield finished the season 16-9 while relying heavily on sophomores who should be part of the program for the next two years.
“We learned a lot and we’re going to be much better next year,” Stallard said. “You get a little taste of (the playoffs) and it makes you want to get better.”
Friday’s game was close all the way after Marshfield bounced back from a big first-quarter deficit to eventually force the overtime period. The Pirates had to come from four down in the final two minutes to tie the game, forcing turnovers with their defense.
But in the extra session, Marshfield could only muster three free throws by Mason Ainsworth and Woodburn prevailed.
“We got shots we should have made and then they went on a roll again,” Stallard said. “We had good looks. We just didn’t finish.”
Ainsworth led the Pirates with 21 points while Landon Ginn-Forsberg and Dom Montiel had 13 each and Pierce Davidson eight.
Jonathan Maroquin had 22 points for Woodburn, including four in the overtime. Jeovonny Marroquin led the team with 23 points, including five 3-pointers.
“They came out and they were just on fire,” Stallard said. “The one hit the 3s and the other one drove and got us in foul trouble.”
But the Pirates kept in the game with their effort.
“They played really hard,” Stallard said.
Woodburn now gets to wait a day to find out its opponent in the state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs play the winner of a game between Hidden Valley and host North Marion.
One other Class 4A game was played Friday night, with Sky-Em champion Marist Catholic beating La Grande 52-33.
Marist Catholic and Cottage Grove both advanced to the girls state tournament Friday, with the Spartans beating Mazama 42-25 and the Lions topping Madras 60-43. But Junction City, the third Sky-Em League team to make it to the final 16, was blasted by Astoria 73-34.
In Class 5A, Midwestern League girls teams Crater and Churchill advanced, but Willamette and Ashland both lost.
Crater beat West Albany 54-30 and Churchill beat Central 48-38 to set up a quarterfinal match up Tuesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Willamette lost to Wilsonville 73-42 and Ashland fell to defending champion La Salle Prep 97-41.