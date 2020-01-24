COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls swim team dominated visiting Phoenix, North Valley and Reedsport on Friday, winning every event in the four-way meet.
The Pirates scored 429 points, to 180 for North Valley, 142 for Phoenix and 68 for Reedsport.
Kady Cooley won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly back-to-back for the Pirates.
Mira Matthews won both the 100 and 200 freestyle and Paige Kirchner won the individual medley and 500 freestyle.
The Pirates also got wins by Kally Haynes (backstroke) and Isabelle Hale (breaststroke).
The three winning relay teams included combinations of Cooley, Matthews, Kirchner, Haynes, Taylor Waddington, Sydney Trendell and Elizabeth Delgado.
Hale, Trendell, Waddington and Haynes all finished second in events.
Reedsport’s top finishers were Kassie Diehl, who was fourth in the 500 freestyle, and Sydney Robinson, who was sixth in the 100 freestyle.
You have free articles remaining.
Marshfield’s boys also won, primarily with their depth, as North Valley ended up winning six of the 11 events.
The Pirates scored 382 points, to 219 for North Valley, 166 for Phoenix and 35 for Reedsport.
Aaron Hutchins won the 200 freestyle, Zach Randle took the 100 freestyle, Jack Waddington won the 500 freestyle and Trey Kirk won the backstroke for Marshfield.
The Pirates also won the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay with a quartet including Hutchins, Waddington, Randle and Robert Kliewer.
Hugo Schallmayer, Waddington, Randle, Hutchins and Cole Cardozo all had runner-up finishes for Marshfield.
North Valley won the first two relays. The Knights also got wins by Nick Tucker in the individual medley and butterfly and Carson Washburn in the 50 freestyle and breaststroke.
Reedsport’s Aidan Bright was sixth in the breaststroke.