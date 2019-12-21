COOS BAY — There was no doubt what the topic of conversation was with the Marshfield boys after the Pirates lost 46-35 to Philomath on Saturday night.
“Defensively we played well enough. Offensively, (we had) none whatsoever,” said Marshfield head coach Marty Stallard after the loss in the championship game of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament..
“We need to learn how to run a structured offense and understand situations in game and we’re not doing that right now. You’ve got to have structure. You’ve got to have structure in life, you’ve got to have structure in everything and we don’t have any on offense here. So that’s got to be corrected.”
Marshfield went 11-of-53 (20 percent) from the field in a game in which the Pirates never got going on that side of the floor. Mason Ainsworth had a team-high 12 points on two-of-23 shooting (he did make all seven of his free throws).
Despite shooting woes, Marshfield’s defense was able to keep the game close. The Warriors also didn’t light it up from the field as the team shot 16-of-49 (33%) for the game.
Marshfield was in a constant state of trying to start a comeback. It started early with an 18-point first quarter from Philomath that turned into a 12-point advantage early in the second quarter. But the Pirates kept chipping away and eventually turned it into a 33-31 ballgame.
A Pierce Davidson put back and Ainsworth hitting three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, put Marshfield in a tight game with 7 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
But then the Warriors did what they had done all game: they put together a run.
“We got within two and we took some bad shots and we couldn’t deliver. Our defense got us in position where we got to two — got some steals, got some shots in transition — and then just nope,” said Stallard.
“You can’t take bad shots, you can’t force stuff. We ended up going one-on-four or one-on-whatever. That’s what I’m talking about. You’ve got to know situations, you’ve got to know how to handle it and be patient and we don’t.”
The two-point game turned into a 41-31 Philomath advantage. Included in this run was a pair of free throws from Michael Lundy. Lundy, who was moved from guard to high post early in the game to exploit Marshfield’s defense, had a game-high 20 points and was named tournament MVP.
“We knew that Marshfield was a team that if they got a run they would get going. They’re going to put up a lot of points, so we just knew that we had to keep the intensity up the whole game,” said Lundy. “And we knew who was going to be looking to shoot and we just looked to keep pressure on him.”
The Pirates tried to rally late, subbing defense for offense on each possession, but as Philomath missed free throws down the stretch, there was a Warrior there to bring in the board. Philomath outrebounded Marshfield 42-30 in the game.
“That was kind of the sign of a good team, finding a way to win. It seemed like we kind of did that down here,” said Philomath head coach Blake Ecker. “There were some lapses of scoring, but we did a good job — and give credit to our guys’ rebounding, too.”
Toby Stueve had 11 points and Ty May added six points and eight rebounds. Both were named to the all-tournament team, along with Ainsworth and Marshfield's Landon Ginn-Forsberg, as well as Crook County sharpshooter Kevin Sanchez.
Davidson finished with eight points, as well as seven rebounds and two blocks. Noah Niblett and Dom Montiel each added four.
Despite the bad taste left in Marshfield’s mouth in the loss to a team ranked No. 7 in the most recent coaches poll, Stallard walked away proud of what the Pirates did at the tournament.
“We had a lot of positives, especially on the defensive end. You know, we’re starting to come together. And defensively, the style we play is not easy. We’ve made some mistakes in it, we had a whole lot of positive. A whole lot of positive,” said Stallard.
The Pirates will travel to the Astoria Tournament which begins on Dec. 26.