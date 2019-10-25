COOS BAY — On Friday night Marshfield crowned its homecoming court, but it was Marist Catholic walking away with the league crown.
With the Sky-Em League title on the line, the Spartans (7-1) were able to hold off the Pirates (5-3) on the way to a 27-21 victory.
“I thought the kids played really hard and played well. I thought we kind of gave that one away with mistakes and broken coverage and just not playing very disciplined on defense,” said Marshfield head coach John Lemmons. “But I was proud of the kids overall. They went out and battled, I think, one of the top teams in the state.”
Ranked at No. 3 in the coaches’ poll, the Spartans have rolled over teams all season. The only loss of the year came to top-ranked Banks and the rest of the games have seen Marist win by a minimum of 32 points.
But on Friday night, the Pirates challenged the Spartans from the start. In the scoreless first quarter, the Marshfield defense came up with a pair of red zone stops. The first was an interception in the end zone from Joey Ward and the other a fourth-down stop.
On the play following the defensive stand, Marshfield running back Josiah Niblett started the offensive drive with a 50-yard run. Eight plays later he also finished the drive, this time with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to give the Pirates a lead.
“Offensively we just decided, ‘O.K., we have to run the ball against this team. They have a great defense, they haven’t been scored on ... and our coaches were saying, ‘Guys, we’ve got to emphasize that run game,” said Niblett, who finished with 21 carries and 171 yards. “Linemen have to block hard and we just have to run it run it and throw it down the field when we need to."
Niblett’s run started off the second quarter scoring. Five touchdowns were scored in the quarter as Marist recorded three and Marshfield two.
Four plays after Niblett's score, Marist tied the score at 7-7 as quarterback Max Campbell found Dylan Martin for 42 yards. Campbell and Martin were a lethal connection that the Pirates could not find an answer for.
Martin had four catches of more than 30 yards, including two for touchdowns. On each of those receptions Campbell found him wide open downfield past the Marshfield defensive backs. Martin finished with 176 yards receiving. Campbell was 16-for-22 for 319 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
“I thought our d-line and our linebackers and I thought our whole defense played really well. We just struggled in coverage tonight. We tried to do something, tried to play a little more man coverage and the kids just kind of struggled with it,” said Lemmons.
For Marist, they were taking what the Marshfield defense was giving them.
“They were definitely challenging us to do that. They were lining up with their safeties damn near at linebacker depth so we had to accept that. We can’t run from that and that’s what we did. We challenged those safeties of theirs to play run and pass. And that we got lucky a few times,” said Marist coach Frank Geske.
You have free articles remaining.
Regardless of the big plays, Geske noted that nothing was coming easy for the team that has punted just four times this season.
“Marshfield made it really difficult. They hit, they were fired up. I don’t want to say pesky, you can use your thesaurus to think of a good, complimenting word. But they were just aggressive,” he said. “There’s these little 180-pound guys going boom, boom, boom, boom and just smack the crap out of us. That’s what happened. They made us earn everything.”
After Marist took a 14-7 lead behind one of Michael Lee’s two touchdown receptions in the second quarter, Marshfield answered back. Facing third and 6 at their own 36, quarterback Dom Montiel stepped up in the pocket, avoided contact and found Noah Niblett across the middle of the field for a 64-yard touchdown to tie the game.
Montiel finished 19-for-29 with 209 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception. Leading the Pirates with receptions was Ezra Waterman who had 10 catches for 74 yards.
“I thought Dom played a really good game. I thought, for the most part, most of the offense played really well. Not perfect but I thought we did pretty good. It was good to see,” said Lemmons.
A Marist touchdown in the third quarter had the Spartans up 27-14. After forcing a Marist punt, Marshfield put together a seven-minute fourth quarter drive that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown rush from Noah Niblett to make it a one-possession game. Noah Niblett had 23 rushing yards to go with 125 yards receiving.
The Spartans recovered the Marshfield onside kick just under four minutes to play and were looking to run out the clock. With Campbell being sidelined by a shoulder injury on the previous drive and backup quarterback Joey Laing getting injured in the first quarter, Lucas Patterson was moved to quarterback with a simple task.
“(Geske) said, ‘You’re going to play quarterback, you’re going to run the ball and you’re going to get the first down.’ I said, ‘Alright coach, that’s pretty simple. I know my job.’ We get in there, we got to do it,” said Patterson who noted he hasn’t played quarterback since he was 6-years-old.
Looking for one last chance with the ball, Marshfield used its timeouts, but Patterson gouged the defense averaging 5 yards a carry on his six straight runs to finish the game and secure the league championship for the Spartans.
“We ran to our senior linemen Kenny Webber. He said, run to my side, we’re going to push, and I said we’re going to do it for you. There is no one else I would rather run behind and I ran behind him and he just kept pushing,” said Patterson.
While Marshfield will not claim back-to-back Sky-Em league titles, the Pirates snagged second place and will now have a week off before the playoffs.
“Mostly just clean up our mistakes,” said Josiah Niblett on the team’s goal before the postseason. “Our coaches are telling us, ‘Hey guys, you just competed with one of the top three teams in the state.’ So any other team we play we can have a good run against them and we can still go as far as we want.”