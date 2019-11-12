COQUILLE — Coquille’s secret to success is really no secret at all.
To find out why this football team has the second highest scoring offense in the 2A classification and why they have gone 9-1 on the season (with the only loss coming to Class 3A Amity), you simply need to walk past the football team.
And then look up. There you will see the guiding force of the team: the offensive line.
“When we’re averaging 6-foot-4, 260 pounds across the front, that’s very nice to have,” said Coquille head coach David Thomason.
Coquille’s offensive line, that would look at home playing in higher classifications, is made up of seniors Zach Kissinger, Renzai Martin, Caleb Prince and Garet Hyatt and sophomore Patrick Adams (who, at 160 pounds, brings the unit’s average weight down but not the skill level).
This group has left its mark on teams across the state. Kissinger and Martin were both named first-team all-league this season as they have anchored the No. 2 team in the state. The Red Devils have pushed right through opposing defenses on the way to over 3,300 rushing yards on the year.
While the there is no shortage of talent in the backfield with Caiden Yates and Ean Smith both rushing for over 1,000 yards while Gunner Yates sits at about 950 yards, the Red Devils backs are quick to praise those clearing the way up front.
“We’re a run first team and if you want to run first, you’ve got to know what you’re doing up front. I don’t care how many studs you’ve got in the backfield, if you’re not taking care up front, it’s not happening,” said Thomason. “So we invest a lot of time in our offense line and we work them real good. This year they’re doing really dang good.”
Those on the line are also quite pleased with how they are doing and what it means for the team.
“It just shows that we’re doing our job. What we need to do for them to be able to do what they need to do to get seen by all the state,” said Prince. “They always get shown in the newspaper but that’s our work. Where would they be without us?”
For the running back Smith, the answer is fairly simple.
“We don’t go anywhere without them,” he said. “These are some big boys. They take pride in whatever the backs do, in whatever the quarterback does,” said Smith. “Even when they joke around and are like, 'We didn’t have any yards or something like that,' we still tell them if we have 100 yards or 200 yards it’s all them.”
While the Red Devils have made scoring look easy throughout the season, the group leading the way up front is more than just their large stature.
A key part of the group’s success has been its continuity. While Martin, Hyatt and Adams all had brief stints at tight end in their younger playing days, since then each of the members has been focused on playing on the line. For Kissinger, a big part of his development was learning what success on the field looked like during his freshman season when the Red Devils made a run to the state semifinals.
“I had a really good team I went against and I always got varsity time because they were always beating everyone so I always got to play against those big guys,” he said. “I think they just made you work harder and play harder.”
As the group started to find playing time with each passing season, they continued to grow closer both on the field and off it. This familiarity and closeness with each other has allowed the group to find what Martin sees as one of the keys to success.
“Being comfortable with each other. That’s the biggest part. We’ve all known each other for a very long time. We’ve all been really good friends and we can tell someone when they messed up,” said Martin. “If you mess up you own up to it and you say what you did and you fix it; next play.”
The newest member of this line group has been the addition of the sophomore Adams. Entering the year unsure of where he was going to be playing on the field, he was going to be happy with any role. And then he was told he was going to start on the line.
“It was just kind of a surprise for me, oh I am starting. There were a lot of nerves but the leadership of these seniors on the line made me feel a lot better about it.” said Adams. “I feel really lucky to be able to play with these guys. They’ve been to a lot of big games and they’ve won a couple league titles. It feels really special to be able to play on the same field as them.”
On Saturday at 1 p.m. the Coquille linemen and the rest of the Red Devils will host Knappa in the state quarterfinals. The eighth ranked Loggers have allowed an average of 20 points per game throughout the season but, as they have been all year, the Coquille offensive line is just focused on what they can bring to the game.
“As linemen we don’t get much fame for it, but we know that we’re the ones who have to build a wall for (our running backs),” said Hyatt. “Build a way for them.”