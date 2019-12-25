Most of the football teams on the South Coast will have some new league foes next fall if the latest proposal of the Oregon School Activities Association’s Football Ad Hock Advisory Committee goes through.
The committee has been meeting regularly to discuss the future of football in the state and will make a recommendation to the OSAA Executive Board in January.
Because of three schools opting to play down a classification starting next fall, the league structures for several leagues would be shaken up in the committee’s most recent proposal.
North Eugene qualifies to drop down from Class 5A to Class 4A for football only because of its recent struggles and will now become part of the special district that has most of the Sky-Em League, including Marshfield.
Meanwhile Junction City of the Sky-Em League qualified to drop down to Class 3A with Siuslaw for football and will become part of the same league with the Vikings.
Class 5A also will see a restructuring, going from three special districts (two with 12 teams each) to four, all with eight or nine teams.
North Bend would be in a league with all the Midwestern League schools, the exception being South Eugene taking the place of North Eugene.
Among the smaller schools, Class 2A Gold Beach has chosen to play eight-man football, joining Sunset Conference teams Myrtle Point and Waldport.
In the proposal, Class 2A switches from six districts to five.
Coquille, Bandon and Reedsport would become part of a new Southern Oregon district that also would include Glide, Illinois Valley, Rogue River, Lost River and Lakeview.
Toledo, another member of the Sunset Conference, would be part of a separate district with Central Linn, Jefferson, Lowell, Monroe, Oakland, Oakridge, Regis and Creswell, a Class 3A team that plays down to Class 2A for football.
Earlier in its process, the committee had talked extensively about switching Class 2A to nine-man football because of declining numbers of players around the state. While that likely will be the future for the classification, the committee now is learning toward recommending that change come in 2022, the start of the next four-year time block.
OSAA staff plans to survey all Class 2A schools regarding the nine-man game and report its findings to the committee next month.
Gold Beach would join Myrtle Point in a Class 1A district that also would include Bonanza, Butte Falls, Camas Valley, Chiloquin, Days Creek, Glendale, Hosanna Christian, Riddle and Triad. Prospect and North Lake, which have been part of the district, have opted to play six-man football next fall.
The committee also supports the request of a number of Class 4A and 3A schools in the eastern part of the state to form a hybrid league, which would include Baker, La Grande and Ontario from Class 4A and Burns, Nyssa and Vale from Class 3A. The other member, McLoughlin, is a Class 4A school that qualifies to play Class 3A for football.
The entire proposal can be seen at www.osaa.org.
The committee’s next meeting is Jan. 22. It will make its final proposal to the Executive Board at its February meeting.