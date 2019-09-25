COOS BAY — With 20 minutes to go in Tuesday’s Sky-Em League opener against visiting Cottage Grove, Marshfield’s boys soccer team had a 1-0 lead that could have been bigger if the Pirates had converted some good opportunities.
In seemingly an instant everything went south for the Pirates as Cottage Grove scored three goals in less than 10 minutes to get out of town with a 3-1 victory.
The good news for the Pirates is there is a lot of season to go and the setback doesn’t define the league season.
“One loss doesn’t mean anything for us,” said Marshfield’s Albert Castillo. “We will come back stronger.”
Castillo had a role in Marshfield’s goal, which came less than three minutes into the second half.
He took a pass from teammate Ander Ausin Fernandez and fed it back to him with a high-bouncing kick that he controlled, putting the ball past Cottage Grove goalie Ty Kishen for the opening goal.
The Pirates had several other near-misses earlier, including a first-half shot off the post by Pedro Casas and a ball in the opening 40 minutes by Castillo on a long quick kick after a Cottage Grove foul that was nullified because the official handed out a yellow card to a Cottage Grove defender.
And after Marshfield’s goal, Kishen made a pair of phenomenal saves in a row in the 56th minute, blocking one shot and then diving to save a shot off the rebound.
“He was very active,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said of Kishen, a sophomore in his second year as the team’s starter.
The Lions got on the scoreboard in the 61st minute, when Shambay Gabriel Tripp, by far the tallest player on the pitch, got his foot on a loose ball in a crowd in front of Marshfield’s goal and put it past Daniel Garcia, the Pirates’ goalie.
The Lions went in front 2-1 with just over 11 minutes to go on a corner kick by Jayden Cameron.
Instead of running the play for Tripp, the ball was headed in by Aldo Rea, who jumped high and headed it into the goal.
Almost exactly one minute later, Cameron sent a long shot toward the Marshfield goal that appeared harmless until it somehow got through Garcia’s hands into the net.
You have free articles remaining.
Jones, himself a former goalie for Marshfield, said he felt for Garcia.
“I’ve been that keeper,” Jones said. “I’ve given up that goal at every level.”
Garcia was coming off his first shutout in Marshfield’s final preseason game.
“He’s had a great week of practice,” Jones said, adding that he was thrilled to see Casas, the team’s captain, encouraging Garcia after the match.
That type of senior leadership will be a big key for Marshfield going forward, the coach said.
“We have a lot of young guys playing,” Jones said.
The Pirates will try to bounce back Thursday at Junction City, and will focus on one of the elements they have been struggling with.
Marshfield came out of the half on fire after a frustrating first half of missed opportunities.
“We put the gas on to score,” Castillo said.
The surge didn’t last.
“The intensity of our team went down,” he said. “Obviously, theirs went up.
“That’s something that we tend to do. That has to end.”
Following Thursday’s match, the Pirates return home on Monday to face Marist Catholic.