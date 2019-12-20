{{featured_button_text}}

COOS BAY — A year ago, Philomath’s Sage Kramer finished second in the 3-point shootout at the Les Schwab First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament.

On Friday, the sophomore finished what she couldn’t then, winning the title by beating North Bend’s Makoa Matthews 9-7 in the championship round.

“It’s really neat that they do this, and it’s really fun,” said Kramer, who won four matches in two days.

The final wasn’t her closest — that was a 14-13 win over Crook County’s McCall Woodward in the quarterfinals. But it wasn’t stress-free either, as she took nearly half of the one-minute time to make her first shot.

“I guess I was just a little nervous,” she said. “I had to take a deep breath, get my form and settle down.”

Once she made one, Kramer made five in a row, and then enough the rest of the way to hold off Matthews.

“I’ve always been really streaky with my 3-point shooting,” Kramer said.

She beat Junction City’s Ciaragh Thompson 13-9 in the semifinals.

Matthews, a North Bend senior, topped North Valley’s Hannah Kersten 10-8 in the semifinals after nailing 15 tries in her quarterfinal win over Marshfield’s Karina Skurk earlier in the day.

For the second year in a row, it is a Knabe winning the 3-point shootout on the boys’ side of the bracket. Last year it was Trae Knabe of Junction City and this year it was his younger brother, freshman Court Knabe claiming the title.

Going against teammate Ben Heitz in the final, it was Knabe defeating Heitz 14-11. Going in Knabe’s plan was simple.

“Just to shoot with confidence and to not worry about make or miss,” he said. Knabe defeated Nick Roberston of La Salle Prep 16-13 in the semifinal matchup.

Heitz had the most makes in a single round throughout the contest when he hit 18 in the semifinal to defeat Crook County’s Jesse Sanchez.

“We’re all pretty good shooters,” Knabe said of the Junction City team.

GIRLS

First Round

Hannah Kersten, North Valley, d. Lara Hunter, Philomath

Hailey O'brien, Astoria, d. Teagan Freeman, Crook County

Makoa Matthews, North Bend, d. Cienna Hartle, Junction City

Karina Skurk, Marshfield, d. Payden Petterson, Sisters

Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Ashley Mohr, North Valley

McCall Woodward, Crook County, d. Brooklynn Hankwitz, Astoria

Ciaragh Thompson, Junction City, d. Adrianna Frank, North Bend

Kiana Holley, Marshfiled, d. Gracen Sundstrom, Sisters. 

Quarterfinals

Hannah Kersten, North Valley, d. Hailey O'brien, Astoria

Makoa Matthews, North Bend, d. Karina Skurk, Marshfield

Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. McCall Woodward, Crook County

Ciaragh Thompson, Junction City, d. Kiana Holley, Marshfield

Semifinals

Makoa Matthews, North Bend, d. Hannah Kersten, North Valley

Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Ciaragh Thompson, Junction City

Champiopnship

Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Makoa Matthews, North Bend

BOYS

First Round

Tanner Lauby, North Valley, d. Dillon Olsen, Philomath

Court Knabe, Junction City, d. Kyle Martin, North Bend

Nick Robertson, La Salle Prep, d. Cayden Lowenbach, Crook County

Mason Ainsworth, Marshfield, d. Nate Weber, Sisters

Dylan Edwards, Philomath, d. Lincoln Kilborn, North Valley

Ben Heitz, Junction City, d. Brady Messner, North Bend

Jesse Sanchez, Crook County, d. Finn O'Brien, La Salle Prep

Pierce Davidson, Marshfield, d. Sam Nicklous, Sisters

Quarterfinals

Court Knabe, Junction City, d. Tanner Lauby, North Valley

Nick Robertson, La Salle Prep, d. Mason Ainsworth, Marshfield

Ben Heitz, Junction City, d. Dylan Edwards, Philomath

Jesse Sanchez, Crook County, d. Pierce Davidson, Marshfield

Semifinals

Court Knabe, Junction City, d. Nick Robertson, La Salle Prep

Ben Heitz, Junction City, d. Jesse Sanchez, La Salle Prep

Championship

Court Knabe, Junction City, d. Ben Heitz, Junction City

