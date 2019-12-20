COOS BAY — A year ago, Philomath’s Sage Kramer finished second in the 3-point shootout at the Les Schwab First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament.
On Friday, the sophomore finished what she couldn’t then, winning the title by beating North Bend’s Makoa Matthews 9-7 in the championship round.
“It’s really neat that they do this, and it’s really fun,” said Kramer, who won four matches in two days.
The final wasn’t her closest — that was a 14-13 win over Crook County’s McCall Woodward in the quarterfinals. But it wasn’t stress-free either, as she took nearly half of the one-minute time to make her first shot.
“I guess I was just a little nervous,” she said. “I had to take a deep breath, get my form and settle down.”
Once she made one, Kramer made five in a row, and then enough the rest of the way to hold off Matthews.
“I’ve always been really streaky with my 3-point shooting,” Kramer said.
She beat Junction City’s Ciaragh Thompson 13-9 in the semifinals.
Matthews, a North Bend senior, topped North Valley’s Hannah Kersten 10-8 in the semifinals after nailing 15 tries in her quarterfinal win over Marshfield’s Karina Skurk earlier in the day.
For the second year in a row, it is a Knabe winning the 3-point shootout on the boys’ side of the bracket. Last year it was Trae Knabe of Junction City and this year it was his younger brother, freshman Court Knabe claiming the title.
Going against teammate Ben Heitz in the final, it was Knabe defeating Heitz 14-11. Going in Knabe’s plan was simple.
“Just to shoot with confidence and to not worry about make or miss,” he said. Knabe defeated Nick Roberston of La Salle Prep 16-13 in the semifinal matchup.
Heitz had the most makes in a single round throughout the contest when he hit 18 in the semifinal to defeat Crook County’s Jesse Sanchez.
“We’re all pretty good shooters,” Knabe said of the Junction City team.
GIRLS
First Round
Hannah Kersten, North Valley, d. Lara Hunter, Philomath
Hailey O'brien, Astoria, d. Teagan Freeman, Crook County
Makoa Matthews, North Bend, d. Cienna Hartle, Junction City
Karina Skurk, Marshfield, d. Payden Petterson, Sisters
Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Ashley Mohr, North Valley
McCall Woodward, Crook County, d. Brooklynn Hankwitz, Astoria
Ciaragh Thompson, Junction City, d. Adrianna Frank, North Bend
Kiana Holley, Marshfiled, d. Gracen Sundstrom, Sisters.
Quarterfinals
Hannah Kersten, North Valley, d. Hailey O'brien, Astoria
Makoa Matthews, North Bend, d. Karina Skurk, Marshfield
Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. McCall Woodward, Crook County
Ciaragh Thompson, Junction City, d. Kiana Holley, Marshfield
Semifinals
Makoa Matthews, North Bend, d. Hannah Kersten, North Valley
Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Ciaragh Thompson, Junction City
Champiopnship
Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Makoa Matthews, North Bend
BOYS
First Round
Tanner Lauby, North Valley, d. Dillon Olsen, Philomath
Court Knabe, Junction City, d. Kyle Martin, North Bend
Nick Robertson, La Salle Prep, d. Cayden Lowenbach, Crook County
Mason Ainsworth, Marshfield, d. Nate Weber, Sisters
Dylan Edwards, Philomath, d. Lincoln Kilborn, North Valley
Ben Heitz, Junction City, d. Brady Messner, North Bend
Jesse Sanchez, Crook County, d. Finn O'Brien, La Salle Prep
Pierce Davidson, Marshfield, d. Sam Nicklous, Sisters
Quarterfinals
Court Knabe, Junction City, d. Tanner Lauby, North Valley
Nick Robertson, La Salle Prep, d. Mason Ainsworth, Marshfield
Ben Heitz, Junction City, d. Dylan Edwards, Philomath
Jesse Sanchez, Crook County, d. Pierce Davidson, Marshfield
Semifinals
Court Knabe, Junction City, d. Nick Robertson, La Salle Prep
Ben Heitz, Junction City, d. Jesse Sanchez, La Salle Prep
Championship
Court Knabe, Junction City, d. Ben Heitz, Junction City