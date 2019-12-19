COOS BAY — Junction City’s girls surged back from an early deficit to beat North Bend 38-34 in the opening round of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament at Marshfield High School on Thursday.
The Bulldogs charged in front 13-1 in the first period before Ashlynn Long scored to beat the buzzer.
And after North Bend’s Aby Holling scored the first basket of the second period, Junction City closed the first half on a 12-0 run to knot the score at halftime.
“I was really happy with the way we came back,” Junction City coach David Thompson said. “We have a young roster.
“I was proud of how they kept their composure the last three quarters.”
Junction City had nine turnovers in the first period and just 11 the rest of the game.
“I liked our first quarter,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “I loved the energy. I think we got tired in the second quarter.”
North Bend also continued a troubling trend of long scoring droughts in the second period, something that has plagued the Bulldogs early in the season.
They went back in front by four points midway through the third period on a 3-pointer by Adrianna Frank, but Alli Bedacht scored two straight baskets for the Tigers and Faith Marshall gave Junction City a two-point lead heading to the fourth.
North Bend tied it one more time before Junction City went in front for good on a 3-pointer by Long.
Bedacht led the Tigers with 11 points, while Cienna Hartle had nine and Long eight.
Megan Proett had 10 points to lead North Bend. Frank, Makoa Matthews and Randee Cunningham scored seven points each.
Forrester said the Bulldogs are getting better.
“We definitely had improvement today,” he said, pointing to the early defense, the shooting by Proett and how Frank took care of the ball against Junction City’s pressure.
Matthews said the Bulldogs are still getting into shape and added they will continue to work on how to avoid long scoring droughts, like a scoreless fourth quarter against Thurston in their Midwestern League opener Monday.
“We need to find a way to get to the basket and put the ball in the hoop,” she said. “We’ll keep getting better.”
The Tigers meet Philomath in the semifinals Friday at Marshfield, while North Bend battles North Valley in the consolation bracket.