Powers beat host Pacific in a Skyline League volleyball match Saturday night, topping the Pirates 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23.
Trinidy Blanton had 19 kills for the Cruisers, while Lauren Stallard added four and Kendra Hutton two. Emma Krantz had 10 assists.
“Pacific played well tonight,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “We had to work really hard for the win.”
The Cruisers improved to 5-2 on the season, good for second place in the Skyline League’s south division. Pacific is 1-6.
Powers visits Milo Adventist in a nonleague match Tuesday before returning to league play Thursday at Days Creek.
Pacific visits New Hope on Tuesday.
The Cruisers and Pirates meet again Saturday night at Powers.
MCKENZIE TOURNAMENT: Reedsport won two of its four matches in the McKenzie RPI tournament.
The Brave beat the host Eagles 25-20, 25-13 and also swept Bonanza 2-0.
Reedsport’s losses both came in 2-1 matches, one to Mohawk and the other to North Douglas. Both those teams are in the top 10 in the Class 1A power rankings and Bonanza is in first place in the Southern Cascade League.
Reedsport is tied for second in the Sunset Conference and is right back in action Monday night with a home match against Waldport.
Cross Country
SPRINGFIELD INVITATIONAL: North Bend freshman Alex Garcia-Silver finished second in the big meet on the host course for the upcoming Midwestern League district meet and beat all the runners from the district who competed Saturday.
Blake Byer of Crescent Valley won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes and 3 seconds, while Garcia-Silver finished in 16:26.
Crater had the next three finishers and finished first in the team race with 61 points, while Crescent Valley had 78, Grants Pass 90 and Siuslaw 132. North Bend was 11th (288) and Marshfield 15th (376) out of 16 complete teams. All of the Midwestern League schools but powerhouse Ashland were at the meet.
Siulsaw’s Brendon Jensen was eight (17:01), with teammate Samuel Ulrich (17:35), Chad Hughes 30th (17:49), Jared Northrop 36th (17:54), Kyle Hughes 40th (17:57), Jaxson Jensen 43rd (18:05) and Kiger Johnson 44th (18:09).
Marshfield’s first runner was Robert Kliewer in 46th (18:13). North Bend’s second runner was Zachary Holt in 53rd (18:27) and Marshfield’s second was Kyran Erwin in 57th (18:33).
Siuslaw’s girls were fourth, with North Bend eighth and Marshfield ninth out of 11 complete teams.
Corvallis easily won with 32 points, to 76 for Crescent Valley, 84 for Crater and 86 for Siuslaw.
Corvallis had five of the top 10 finishers, led by winner Madeline Nason, who finished in 19:00.
Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow was fifth (19:47). Brea Blankenship was 12th (20:42) and Rylee Colton 13th (20:45) for the Vikings. Anne Wartnik was 24th (21:14).
Marshfield was led by Kaylee Delzotti, who finished 27th (21:18). North Bend was led by Celeste Sinko, who was 40th (22:12), one spot in front of Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack (22:13).
Siuslaw’s Chloe Madden, who was 43rd (22:17) and North Bend’s Sara Slade, who was 47th (22:39) also were in the top 50.