North Bend’s girls soccer team got its second straight Midwestern League win, beating visiting Crater 2-0 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs started the game with constant pressure, coach Tony Picatti said. This forced the Comets into a number of mistakes and Brooklyn Garrigus capitalized on one of them when she intercepted a pass in the midfield and scored from 38 yards out with a shot that went through the Crater goalkeeper’s hands 15 minutes into the match.
Midway through the half, Garrigus intercepted a goal kick and passed to Molly Picatti, who scored from 25 yards out.
North Bend shut out Crater to complete the win, with goalkeeper Rachael Snyder having her second straight scoreless effort.
North Bend improved to 3-3 in league play heading into its home finale Tuesday against Willamette, which is 3-0-2 in league play. The match starts at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs are still in the mix for a playoff spot with their only other league match on Thursday at Churchill (4-1 in league).
Boys Soccer
CRATER 2, NORTH BEND 2: The Bulldogs and Comets played to a draw Saturday, the Bulldogs third draw in their last four league matches.
North Bend is 0-3-3 in league play, while Crater is 0-5-1.
The Bulldogs have their last home match at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Willamette and visit Churchill on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Cross Country
WARNER PACIFIC CLASSIC: Marshfield’s boys ran in the Bronze Division, placing 11th behind a combination of Class 4A, 5A and 6A schools from Oregon and Washington.
Aaron Prince was seventh in the race, finishing in 17 minutes and 7 seconds. Stayton’s Ben Kirby won the title in 16:45.
Robert Kliewer was 24th (17:53) and Kyran Erwin 61st (18:49) for the Pirates.
Siuslaw and North Bend ran in the Silver Division, with the Vikings placing sixth behind South Salem and four other schools and North Bend finishing 25th.
Alex Garcia-Silver was fifth in the race in a time of 16:34. Roseburg’s Zachary Traul won in 16:13. Siuslaw was led by Brendon Jensen, who finished 21st (16:58). Samuel Ulrich was 45th (17:30) and Kiger Johnson 51st (17:36). North Bend’s second runner was Zachary Holt in 66th (17:47).
Siuslaw’s girls won the Silver Division with 95 points, beating Roseburg by 32. North Bend was 16th.
Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow was fourth (19:28) in a race won by Roseburg’s Eliza Eckman (18:58). Brea Blankenship (20:29), Rylee Colton (20:30) and Gracie Freudenthal (20:40) were 25th through 27th with Anne Wartnik 30th (20:51).
North Bend’s top runner was Celeste Sinko in 50th (21:30).
Marshfield’s girls were 11th in the Bronze Division, won by Tillamook. Kaylee Delzotti placed sixth (20:36). Sara Abbott of Sprague won in 19:22. Marshfield’s second runner was Bailey Wallack in 30th place (21:59).