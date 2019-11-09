GRANTS PASS — Siuslaw’s phenomenal turnaround season ended Friday when the Vikings lost to host Hidden Valley 40-12.
The top-ranked Mustangs broke a 6-all tie with 20 straight points in the second quarter and shut out the Vikings for the final two quarters after Siuslaw got its second score just before halftime.
Siuslaw, which had only won one game the past two seasons, finished the year 6-4.
The Vikings got touchdown runs at the start and end of the second quarters by Hector Garcia (3-yard run 16 seconds into the quarter) and Skyler Loomis (1-yard run 12 seconds before halftime).
Garcia ran for 180 yards and Loomis 78 for Siuslaw.
But quarterback Elijah Blankenship went just 4-for-32 with an interception on the night.
Sam Vidlak had four touchdown passes for the Mustangs — three to Jeramiah Noga and one to Lawrence Matusik. Cameron Decker returned a punt for a score.
Vidlak completed 14 of 17 passes for 229 yards for the Mustangs. Tobias Powers rushed for 128 yards and had a touchdown.