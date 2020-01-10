COOS BAY — It was a contrast of styles on Friday night as ball movement and stellar passing from Henley prevailed over an isolation-heavy Marshfield boys basketball team. In the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover Tournament at Marshfield High School, the No. 8-ranked Hornets downed the No. 9 Pirates 60-43.
“There wasn’t any execution. When we ran something we either went one-on-five or one-on-four,” said Marshfield head coach Marty Stallard of his team’s offense. “We tried to go one-on-one and that’s not going to work against a bigger guy. You’ve got to run cuts and you’ve got to run screens and we did none of that. And we took bad shots.”
Shooting 28 percent from the field as a team, the Pirates never found any sort of rhythm. The Hornets sped out to an early 13-3 advantage and never looked back.
Making the balanced Henley attack go was point guard DJ Hall. Unaffected by the constant ball pressure up and down the court, the stout Hall zipped one-handed passes with ease through the Marshfield defense until he found an open teammate for an easy bucket.
“He can make a pass left-handed, right-handed and it gets there like that,” said Henley head coach Luke Hammond. “High school kids, guards, usually don’t have the strength and the vision. They’ll have one or the other and he’s got both and it makes our job easier.
“We just tell our guys to keep moving. As long as we keep moving we can look like that.”
For the eight-man Henley team, it resulted in seven players scoring and a balanced attack as Braden Lawrie had 15, Matthew Neubert 12 and Joe Northcutt 11. Hall added nine points.
“(Our posts) are really great at finding their spots. They know when to get there, when to not get there — picking and choosing their spots and I’m good at getting them the ball. We have that great chemistry together,” said Hall. “That’s just the way we are. We’re a really unselfish team. All that matters to us is getting that W.”
It was different story for the Pirates as just two players — Mason Ainsworth and Dom Montiel — had points at the half and four players scored in the game. Ainsworth led the scoring with 18 points on five-of-19 shooting and Montiel finished with 14 (six-of-14). Pierce Davidson added eight points while Monty Swinson had three.
Montiel ended the first quarter with a fadeaway buzzer beater and started the second quarter with a quick four points to make the score a manageable 15-9. But the rest of the half it was all Henley as the Hornets outscored the Pirates 18-6 the rest of the quarter to take a 33-15 lead at the break.
While Stallard was dissatisfied with the way Marshfield’s offense played, his displeasure continued to the defensive side as well.
“We played great defense all year except for that game right there. We were absolutely lost. It wasn’t one of us, it was all of us. There wasn’t one person that was doing what they were supposed to be doing,” said Stallard. “That’s what is going to happen if you have bad defense and bad offense — it’s going to be a bad game.”
Marshfield cut its deficit to 14 behind a pair of free throws from Ainsworth, the result of a technical foul on Henley, before the Hornets put together a 10-0 run to end the third quarter. Ainsworth, Montiel, Davidson and Swinson all hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as the Pirates scored 18 of its 43 points. Henley still outscored Marshfield with a 23-point final quarter of its own.
“Hopefully tomorrow is a different day,” said Stallard.
In the second night of the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover the Pirates will take on No. 14 Klamath Union at 3 p.m. at North Bend High School. On Friday night Klamath Union defeated No. 2 Marist Catholic 52-49.
On the first night of the crossover — which matches up the similarly-ranked teams in the conference against one another — the Skyline went 5-1 as a conference. The lone Sky-Em win came as Junction City defeated Phoenix 42-37.
Elsewhere in the competition North Valley defeated Siuslaw 52-38, Hidden Valley beat Elmira 62-54 and Mazama downed Cottage Grove 52-43.
Day two of the crossover wraps up on Saturday at North Bend Middle School and North Bend High School as a youth wrestling tournament takes over the gymnasium at Marshfield High School. Games begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m.