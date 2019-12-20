COOS BAY — Philomath’s girls cruised into the championship game in the Les Schwab First Community Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday, beating Junction City 51-33.
The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll, will face Astoria in a championship game clash of titans.
Junction City was within one point in the final seconds of the first period, but Philomath’s Sage Kramer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 13-9 lead.
It was all Philomath from there as the Warriors outscored the Tigers 16-5 in the second period and cruised in the second half, often with fast-break buckets.
“We did a good job getting out in transition today,” Philomath coach Benito Silva said.
That includes the Warriors’ two big posts off the bench — 6-foot junior Mikaila Saathoff and 6-2 freshman Abigail Brown — and the team’s trio of 5-10 starters — the sophomore Kramer, junior Mia Rust and senior Emma Pankalla.
“All of our girls move really well,” Silva said.
He said the Warriors have been battling illness this week, but are blessed with a strong bench.
“We are very deep,” Silva said.
Kramer led the Warriors with a game-high 20 points while Rust scored 12 and Pankalla 10.
Ashlynn Long had nine points and Jillian Liebersbach eight for the Tigers, who face tournament host Marshfield in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
SISTERS 42, CROOK COUNTY 39: The Outlaws made their final six free throws to beat the Cowgirls after Crook County made a big comeback to tie the game late.
You have free articles remaining.
Sisters will face North Bend in the fourth-place game Saturday morning, while the Cowgirls face North Valley for seventh place at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Payden Petterson had 10 points and made six of her seven free throws for Sisters. Hallie Schwartz, Josie Aylor and Ellie Mayes each made two free throws after Crook County had tied the game (the Outlaws led by 10 at halftime).
Teagan Freeman made five 3-pointers and had a game-high 18 points for Crook County.
Boys
LA SALLE PREP 49, SISTERS 25: The defending champion Falcons reached the consolation final with a dominant final three periods against the Outlaws.
Sisters led 8-5 in the first period but trailed 42-17 heading to the fourth.
Nic Boyd had 14 points and Kendric Taylor 11 for the Falcons, who hit six 3-pointers. La Salle Prep meets Junction City in the consolation final Saturday.
Nate Weber scored eight points for the Outlaws, who face North Valley in the seventh-place game.
JUNCTION CITY 43, NORTH VALLEY 32: The Tigers built a 26-11 halftime lead and held off the Knights in the second half to reach the consolation final.
North Valley cut the deficit to six points in the fourth quarter and had chances to come closer, but couldn’t convert.
Riley Sangermano had 13 points and Estifanos Gerdes and Ben Heitz added eight each for Junction City.
Dylan Neufeld led North Valley with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.