Marshfield’s girls basketball team shined at the line late to beat host Elmira 38-34 in a Sky-Em League game Friday.
Charlie Dea broke a tie with two free throws with 20 seconds to go in a one-and-one situation and Kate Miles clinched the win with two more with four seconds remaining.
Kaylin Dea also hit two earlier in the fourth, when the Pirates were 6-for-6 at the line.
“Tonight, our free throws won us a game we needed to win,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said.
The Pirates largely struggled on offense and had too many turnovers.
“But our defense kept us in the game and got better as the game went on,” Bryant said.
Kiana Holley made four 3-pointers and led the Pirates with 12 points. Kaylin Dea had 10 and Miles and Rylinn Clark, who also had two 3-pointers, both had six.
Paige Doerr had a game-high 17 points for Elmira.
Marshfield finished the first round of league play 2-3, but gets four of its five games in the second half at home, starting Tuesday against Junction City.
COQUILLE 71, MYRTLE POINT 21: The Red Devils rolled to a road win as Morgan Baird scored 22 points (20 in the first half).
Mia Ruiz added 20 points and Saige Gallino 11 for Coquille, which is 7-1 in Sunset Conference play and has a big nonleague game Saturday at Central Linn, which is No. 3 in the Class 2A power rankings (the Red Devils are No. 9). Coquille also has a big nonleague game Tuesday at Class 1A power North Douglas, when the Red Devils have their bye in the second round of league play.
Hayden Weekly had nine points for the Bobcats.
BANDON 48, CRESWELL 29: The Tigers won a nonleague game at home, building a 10-point halftime lead and cruising to the victory.
Traylyn Arana had 19 points, Eduarda Reolon 15 and Kennedy Turner eight in the win.
Brea Dapron had 12 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.
TOELDO 61, REEDSPORT 24: The third-place Boomers kept visiting Reedsport winless on the season with their home victory.
WALDPORT 46, GOLD BEACH 23: The Irish topped Gold Beach, improving to 4-4 and keeping a firm hold of fourth place in the Sunset Conference. The Panthers could have pulled even with Waldport in the win column in the league standings, but instead fell to 2-5.
PACIFIC 59, GLENDALE 21: The combined Pacific-Powers squad rolled to another Skyline League South Division win.
The Cruisin’ Pirates kept Glendale from scoring in the first period and led 37-6 at halftime. Trinidy Blanton had 16 points, Natalie Vincent 12 and Audrey Griffith eight in the win.
Kaitlin Millett had eight points for Glendale.
The Cruisin’ Pirates improved to 7-2 in league play with three games to go and can clinch the division and a spot in the league tournament at Marshfield High School by beating New Hope at home Saturday.
Boys Basketball
ELMIRA 68, MARSHFIELD 63: The Falcons stunned the visiting Pirates for their first Sky-Em League win of the season.
The game was close all the way, tied at halftime and with Elmira leading by one through three periods.
The Pirates were unable to overcome poor shooting and foul trouble and fell to 3-2 through the first round of the league season.
Dom Montiel scored 22 points for Marshfield. Mason Ainsworth added 13, Landon Ginn-Forsberg 11 and Noah Niblett nine.
Christian Davis scored 18, Bryson Forsman 17 and Jacob Marr 16 for the Falcons.
Marshfield lost its second straight and dropped into a second-place tie with Junction City, which visits the Pirates on Tuesday.
COQUILLE 58, MYRTLE POINT 40: The Red Devils overcame a 26-24 halftime deficit with a dominant second half to beat the host Bobcats.
Ean Smith scored 16 points, Jeremy Kistner 12 and Cort McKinley 11 for Coquille, which improved to 7-1 in Sunset Conference play.
Luke Nicholson had 16 to lead the Bobcats, who fell to 2-6.
BANDON 61, UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 48: The Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the host Monarchs in a nonleague game.
UVC led 32-30 at halftime, but scored just eight points in each of the final two periods.
“We started out slow and didn’t have any energy to play,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “Our defense did not look good in the first half.
“The boys stepped it up in the second and pulled out the win.”
Coby Smith had 16 points, Trevor Angove hit four 3-pointers and scored 15, and Braydon Freitag had 14 for the Tigers in the win.
Dom Butler led the Monarchs with 17 points.
Bandon, which sits third in the Sunset Conference, now finishes the regular season with five straight league games at home, starting with a key contest against fourth-place Reedsport on Tuesday.
TOLEDO 90, REEDSPORT 40: The Boomers stayed perfect in league play by beating the visiting Brave.
Reedsport fell to 3-5 and is in fourth place, but has a chance to pick up a big league win if it can beat Bandon.
WALDPORT 66, GOLD BEACH 50: The Irish kept the visiting Panthers winless in league play.