Marshfield’s girls basketball team battled from behind to beat Siuslaw 34-29 for its first Sky-Em League win of the season.
“We shot great in the first quarter and well enough in the fourth to overcome a four-point deficit,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said.
The difference in the game, though, he said, was that the Pirates went 14-for-20 from the line to overcome their streaky shooting from the floor.
Kylin Dea had 12 points and Karina Skurk nine for Marshfield, which is 1-2 in league play.
Mia Collins had 13 for the Vikings, still seeking their first league win.
CHURCHILL 50, NORTH BEND 22: The Lancers scored the first 17 points before the Bulldogs played pretty well the final three quarters as Churchill stayed perfect in Midwestern League play.
“The girls played hard defensively all night long,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “Churchill is really long and good and I thought we fought hard defensively.”
The Lancers led 17-0 through one period but North Bend played the Lancers nearly even the next two periods.
I thought we came out and gave a really nice effort on offense in the second half,” Forrester said.
Katie Holmes led the Bulldogs with five points. Forrester said Michelle Gochnour also gave the team a nice lift with a free throw and 3-pointer in the second period and that Caitlyn Anderson did a nice job taking on the taller Lancers on drives to the hoop.
The Bulldogs remain winless in league play heading into Tuesday’s game at North Eugene.
PACIFIC 44, RIDDLE 25: The combined Pacific-Powers squad won at Riddle, holding the Irish to just 13 points for the first three periods.
Trinidy Blanton led a balanced attack with 10 points. Natalie Vincent had eight and Sierra White seven. Victoria Renfro had 12 for the Irish.
The Cruisin’ Pirates are home Saturday against Camas Valley.
WALDPORT 54, MYRTLE POINT 37: The visiting Irish outscored the Bobcats 22-7 in the first quarter and went on to win.
Charity Smith had 16 points, Chas Walch 11 and Kyra Pickner 10 for Waldport, which finished the first round of Sunset Conference play at 3-3.
Maddi Reynolds had 18 and Nikki Leep 10 for the Bobcats, who outscored the Irish 19-17 in the middle two periods but couldn’t make up the big deficit.
TOLEDO 57, GOLD BEACH 51: The Boomers held off the host Panthers to finish the first half of the Sunset Conference season in third place at 4-2.
Boys Basketball
MARSHFIELD 64, SIUSLAW 55: The Pirates had five players in double figures while picking up the road win in Florence.
Marshfield improved to 3-0 in league heading into Tuesday’s game at Marist Catholic for the league lead.
Pierce Davidson and Ezra Waterman had 13 points each for Marshfield. Mason Ainsworth had 12 and Dom Montiel and Noah Niblett scored 10 each.
Brody Terry had 15 points for the Vikings and Liam McLellan had four 3-pointers for 12 points.
The Pirates led 36-22 at the half and held on the final two periods.
CHURCHILL 77, NORTH BEND 52: The Lancers, ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A power rankings and coaches poll, beat the visiting Bulldogs to stay perfect in the Midwestern League.
North Bend still is seeking its first league win, falling to 0-6.
MYRTLE POINT 59, WALDPORT 42: The Bobcats picked up a convincing home win, building a 20-point lead through three periods and getting backups plenty of time on the court.
Luke Nicholson had 21 points and Jose Medina 11 for Myrtle Point, which is 2-4 at the midway point of the Sunset Conference season.
Zak Holsey had 22 points and Levi Fruechte 15 for the Irish.
TOLEDO 95, GOLD BEACH 32: The Boomers had another high-scoring win to finish the first round of league play a perfect 6-0.
The Panthers still are searching for their first league win.
Wrestling
TIGERS TRIUMPH: Junction City won the Sky-Em Duals on Friday at Marshfield High School, taking three of its four matches in the round-robin event.
Host Marshfield lost all four bouts, primarily because the Pirates had to forfeit more than half the weight classes.
Junction City beat the Pirates 46-18, Siuslaw 45-33 and Elmira 49-30. The Tigers lost to Cottage Grove 40-36, but the Lions lost to both Elmira (42-34) and Siuslaw (48-36).
Siuslaw also went 3-1, with wins over Elmira (50-24) and Marshfield (42-18), but lost the head-to-head dual with Junction City.
Marshfield’s other two matches were losses to Cottage Grove (46-17) and Elmira (48-18).
In their opening match against Junction City, the Pirates got pins by Peyton Forbes and Tandy Martin and won a match by forfeit.
But Martin was injured in the second dual, against Cottage Grove, and unable to continue.
Tristan Christenson and Calvert had pins against the Lions and Forbes won his match by decision.
Against Siuslaw, the Pirates got pins by Romig Beley and Josh Hinds and decisions by Forbes and Calvert.
Mason Buss and JC Gentry had pins for Siuslaw’s only two wins on the mat — the other victories for the Vikings came by forfeit.
In Marshfield’s final match, against Elmira, Calvert and Forbes had pins. The Pirates also won a bout by forfeit.
Marshfield is back in action Saturday when it hosts the 10-team Bay City Duals.