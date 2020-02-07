Marshfield’s boys basksetball team snapped a three-game Sky-Em League losing streak by beating host Cottage Grove 57-47 on Friday night.
The Pirates led by just four points midway through the final period before scoring six in a row to build a lead the Lions couldn’t overcome.
Marshfield improved to 4-3 in league play, in third place behind Marist Catholic and Junction City.
Mason Ainsworth had 26 points to lead the Pirates, including eight in the fourth period. Pierce Davidson added 12 and Landon Ginn-Forsberg and Dom Montiel scored seven each.
Jayden Cameron had 19 points for Cottage Grove, which fell to 1-6 in league play.
Marshfield has its final three league games at home, including against Siuslaw on Tuesday and Marist Catholic on Friday.
COQUILLE 77, WALDPORT 37: The Red Devils stormed to a 30-2 first-period lead and coasted to the win at home, improving to 8-1 in Sunset Conference play.
Jeremy Kistner had 26 points, Ean Smith 18 and Jace Haagen 11. Haagen had three 3-pointers and Kistner scored 12 points in the big first period.
Levi Fruechte and Zak Holsey had 13 points each for the Irish.
BANDON 63, MYRTLE POINT 43: The Tigers stayed a game behind the Red Devils in the league standings heading into a big contest with first-place Toledo on Tuesday, as Cooper Lang, Braydon Freitag and Coby Smith combined for 53 points.
“Cooper Lang played his best game tonight,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said of the sophomore post, who had 19 points. “He was hard to stop.”
Freitag added 18 and Smith 16.
“The boys are looking better each game and it’s fun watching and coaching this group,” Quattrocchi said.
Gabe Swan had 16 points for the Bobcats.
REEDSPORT 59, GOLD BEACH 41: The fourth-place Brave got a big win to snap a three-game losing streak against the top three teams in the Sunset Conference, overcoming a slow start against the Panthers.
Gold Beach led 21-17 through one period but scored just 20 points the rest of the way.
Javier Analco had 21 points, Dallas McGill 12 and Jamison Conger 11 for Reedsport.
Gianni Altman had 21 and Trenton Storns 13 for the Panthers, who remained winless in league play.
Girls Basketball
COTTAGE GROVE 48, MARSHFIELD 21: The Lions took advantage of their superior size to beat the visiting Pirates and stay perfect in the Sky-Em League race.
“Too much height and length tonight,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “They moved the ball from side to side getting the ball inside for the high-percentage shot. We got some good looks at the basket, but not enough overall shots to score what we needed to keep it close.”
Cottage Grove has three girls who are 6-foot-1 and they combined to score all but two of the points.
Ema Gardner had 16 points and Gracie Arnold and Matty Ladd added 15 each in the win.
Kaylin Dea had eight points and Charlie Dea six for Marshfield.
The Pirates, who fell to 2-5 in league play, host Siuslaw on Tuesday.
BANDON 73, MYRTLE POINT 27: The Tigers stayed unbeaten in the Sunset Conference by beating the visiting Bobcats.
“It was a great team win,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “The girls played really well collectively.”
Traylyn Arana had 20 points, Ashley Strain 19, Eduarda Reolon 10 and Kennedy Turner and Sterling Williams eight each.
Maddi Reynolds had 11 for the Bobcats.
The Tigers host third-place Toledo on Tuesday and then Gold Beach on Friday next week before wrapping up the season at home against Coquille on Feb. 17.
“We have a big next two weeks, so we’re just focusing on getting better every day,” Sammons said.
Myrtle Point has its bye in the league schedule on Tuesday and hosts Reedsport on Friday.
COQUILLE 50, WALDPORT 28: The Red Devils held the Irish to just six points in the first half to stay a game behind Bandon in the league standings.
Morgan Baird had 20 points for the Red Devils, while Mia Ruiz added eight and Saige Gallino seven.
Charity Smith had 12 points for Waldport, which is fourth in the standings at 4-5.
The Red Devils will try to stay sharp for their showdown with Bandon when they visit Gold Beach on Tuesday and host Toledo on Friday next week.
GOLD BEACH 46, REEDSPORT 29: The Panthers pulled even with Waldport in the standings with the win over the host Brave.
Jenifer Risenhoover had 15 points and Kailina Hamilton 11 for Gold Beach in the win.
Jenna Corcoran had 10 for the Brave, still looking for their first win heading into a game at Waldport on Tuesday.
NORTH DOUGLAS 53, PACIFIC 26: The combined Pacific-Powers squad lost on the road in a showdown between the North and South division champions in the Skyline League.
“We had very poor offensive execution and we didn’t move the ball,” said Pacific coach Bob Lemerande, adding that the Cruisin’ Pirates lacked patience.
“They are a good team, but we need to have better movement against athletic teams like that.”
Trinidy Blanton had nine points for the Cruisin’ Pirates, who now have three league losses, all to teams from the North Division. Natalie Thompson led North Douglas, which has a perfect league record at 9-0, with 14 points and Rilie-Jo Olds added 12.