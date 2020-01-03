Crater’s Nate Bittle had a sensational game with 35 points to lead the Comets to a 72-39 win over visiting North Bend in Midwestern League play on Friday.
Biddle had nine dunks and three 3-pointers in the contest and two teammates also had dunks for the athletic Comets. Krugar Edwards had 12 points for Crater.
Chase Platt had 18 points and Maddux Mateski nine for the Bulldogs, who fell to 0-2 in league play and will try to get their first league win at Willamette on Tuesday.
Girls
CRATER 65, NORTH BEND 24: The Bulldogs scored just three points in the first half, falling on the road to the Comets.
Adrianna Frank finished with eight points for North Bend. Kate Stidham had 14 and Averi Young 11 for Crater.
North Bend's boys and girls will try to pick up their first league wins when they visit Willamette on Tuesday.
DAYS CREEK 44, PACIFIC 26: The combined Pacific-Powers girls basketball team had a strong defensive effort in its Skyline League opener on the road, but couldn’t get the offense going in a loss to the Wolves.
“It was just a terrible night offensively,” coach Bob Lemerande said. “We were in the game, but our offense was nonexistent.”
The Pirates trailed just 15-12 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up in the second half. Trinidy Blanton and Madi Hall had six points each and Nikki Lee and Natalie Vincent both scored five in the loss.
Jolene Crume had 15 and Fiona Ketchum 11 for Days Creek.
Pacific hosts Riddle on Saturday.