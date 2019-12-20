The Coquille girls basketball team kept its record perfect with a 69-32 win over the combined Pacific-Powers squad in the opening round of the Jefferson tournament on Friday.
Morgan Baird had 33 points and Mia Ruiz added 11 for the Red Devils.
Madi Hall scored 14 for Pacific.
“They executed a lot better than us, and of course Morgan is a special talent that we had no answer for,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said. “We could be good, but until we learn to take care of the ball, we won’t achieve our potential.”
Coquille meets Horizon Christian in the championship game Saturday and Pacific plays Jefferson.
BANDON 50, BONANZA 26: The Tigers picked up a road win, racing out to a 20-2 lead and cruising the rest of the way.
Traylyn Arana had 18 points and Ashley Strain added 15 for the Tigers, who finish their road trip with a game at Lost River on Saturday.
Nevaeh Nelson had 11 for the Antlers.
ROGUE RIVER 70, REEDSPORT 26: The unbeaten Chieftains beat the Brave in a game at Reedsport as Jowyn Ayres scored 25 points and Ayrica Hansen 16.
Cheyenne McCart had seven points and Aubree Rohde six for Reedsport, which still is seeking its first win.
MYRTLE POINT 33, PILOT ROCK 30: The Bobcats edged the Rockets in the Class 2A Showcase at Pendleton for their second win of the season.
On the way to the tournament, the Bobcats fell to defending state champion Heppner 61-22 on Thursday night.
No additional details were reported for either game.
Boys
REEDSPORT 84, ROGUE RIVER 51: Javier Analco had 32 points and Dallas McGill 24 as the Brave beat the visiting Chieftains for their seventh win in a row.
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler Thornton added 12 for Reedsport, which led just 44-39 at halftime, but outscored Rogue River 18-2 in the third period to take control.
Diego Agosto had 21 points and Garren Decker 13 for Rogue River.
BANDON 70, BONANZA 29: The Tigers dominated from the start against the host Antlers, opening a 27-7 lead through one period and leading easily the rest of the way.
“We played well tonight for a long bus ride,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “The boys kept the intensity up the whole game."
Coby Smith had 19 points and Braydon Freitag and Wyatt Dyer added 10 each for Bandon, which improved to 4-1. Bradley Ireland had 15 for Bonanza.
HOSANNA CHRISTIAN 54, COQUILLE 51: The Class 3A Hawks handed the Red Devils their first loss, edging Coquille at Jefferson.
The Red Devils led 31-18 at the break, but only scored four points in the third and came up short in the fourth.
Ean Smith had 23 points for Coquille and Julien Temps and Cort McKinley added 10 each.
Max Peterson had 24 points for Horizon Christian.
PILOT ROCK 58, MYRTLE POINT 53: The Bobcats weren't quite able to dig out of an 18-point fourth-quarter hole at the 2A Showcase in Pendleton.
Gabe Swan had 19 of his 31 points in the final period and Luke Nicholson scored 15, making eight of 10 free throws through the game for Myrtle Point
Payton Thurmond had 17 points for the Rockets
Myrtle Point also beat Heppner 60-55 on Thursday on the way to Pendleton.
Swan and Nicholson scored 13 points each for the Bobcats and Jose Medina added nine.
Jayden Wilson scored 17 for Heppner.