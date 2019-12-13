The girls basketball team from Brookings-Harbor handed Bandon its first loss Friday night, edging the Tigers 55-52.
Bandon coach Jordan Sammons came away from the game encouraged as his team continued its strong start to the season.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” he said. “They played really hard, never gave up and had a chance to tie at the buzzer and it didn’t go our way.
“This was a big step for us to be able to compete in a game like we did.”
Lexi Schofield had 19 points, Sierra Fitzhugh 14 and Sidney Alexander 12 for the Bruins, who led 17-9 through one quarter and held on. The Bruins hit 10 3-pointers, including three each by Schofield and Alexander.
“Hats off to Brookings,” Sammons said. “They are a great team."
Traylyn Arana scored 18 points, Kennedy Turner 16 and Ashley Strain 13 for the Tigers.
“We will watch film, learn from this game and get back to work,” Sammons said.
Bandon was playing for the second straight night. The Tigers pounded Glide 53-21 on Thursday, outscoring the Wildcats 26-2 in the first quarter. Arana had 16, Turner 11 and Strain eight in that win.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN 47, PACIFIC 41: The combined Pacific-Powers squad fell behind 16-0 through one quarter and nearly rallied to beat the Class 3A Challengers on the opening day of the Holiday Hoops Classic at Klamath Falls.
The Pirates cut the deficit to two points, but couldn’t get a few shots to go in late, coach Bob Lemerande said.
“We are definitely starting to figure it out and I think we can get better,” Lemerande said. “I’m proud of the way we competed against a Class 3A team.”
Trinidy Blanton, one of the team’s three players from Powers, had the best game of her freshman season with 20 points. Madi Hall added eight.
Sophie Ferreira had 13 points and Paisley Fish 10 for Cascade Christian.
Pacific plays Butte Valley of California on Saturday.
ELKTON 66, REEDSPORT 25: The Elks topped the Brave on the first day of the North Douglas Winter Classic at Drain.
Kieran Carnes had 19 points, Aspyn Luzier 12 and Bailey Peacode 10 for Elkton, which beat Reedsport for the second time this season.
Makenzie Seeley had eight points and Ilene Glover six for Reedsport.
The Brave face host North Douglas on Saturday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 37, MYRTLE POINT 34: The host Cougars edged the Bobcats after Myrtle Point nearly erased an 11-point halftime deficit.
Nikki Leep had 10 points and Hayden Weekly and Maddie Reynolds added six each for Myrtle Point. Alexis Navarro and Bailee Moore had eight points each for Illinois Valley.
Boys Basketball
SEASIDE 58, MARSHFIELD 38: The Seagulls dominated the third quarter to pull away from the Pirates in a battle of two of the top programs in recent years in Class 4A.
Marshfield’s young squad — the Pirates start five sophomores — was within two points of the Seagulls after a four-point play by Mason Ainsworth late in the second quarter. But Seaside went back in front by five by the break and outscored the Pirates 25-7 in the third quarter to take command.
Ainsworth finished with 14 points and Dom Montiel 11 for Marshfield, which fell to 1-2 heading into the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament next weekend.
Ryan Hague had 17 points and Brayden Johnson and Stephen Snyder each hit two 3-pointers and scored 14 for Seaside, which improved to 3-1 on the season.
MYRTLE POINT 64, ILLINOIS VALLEY 51: The Bobcats dominated the second half on the road for their fourth win of the season, pulling away from a halftime tie to beat the Cougars at Cave Junction.
Gabe Swan had 22 points to lead Myrtle Point. Luke Nicholson had 15, Tyler Beyer-Smith 12 and Jose Medina nine.
Noah Herrera had 15 points and Tanner Jolley 12 for the Cougars.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 62, BANDON 55: The Bruins handed the Tigers their first loss, using a 17-9 advantage in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead and holding on.
Logan Holler had 22 points and Evan Fronckowiak 15 for Brookings-Harbor.
Braydon Freitag scored 18 points for the Tigers. Will Freitag had a trio of 3-pointers and 13 points.
“Brookings is a physical team and rattled us early,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “The boys battled and didn’t give up. I’m proud of their effort tonight, especially in the second half.”
Bandon was short-handed much of the game after Cooper Lang suffered an eye injury in the second quarter and couldn’t return.
The Tigers were playing for the second straight night. They beat Glide 59-46 on Thursday.
Braydon Freitag had 22 points and Coby Smith 11 in that game.
REEDSPORT 57, ELKTON 33: The Brave beat the Elks on the opening day of the North Douglas Winter Classic, improving to 5-1 on the season.
Dallas McGill had 25 points, Javier Analco 11, Tyler Thornton nine and Jamison Conger eight for the Brave in the win.
Cash Boe led Elkton with 15 points.