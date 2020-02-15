Bandon’s girls basketball team is headed to the Class 2A playoffs.
The Tigers beat visiting Gold Beach 61-21 on Friday night to clinch at least a share of the Sunset Conference title.
“These girls have worked so hard and for them to win league and qualify for state this season is something I am so proud of them for,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “They set goals for themselves and have put in the time, effort and dedication to reach them.
“I’m super excited for where the rest of this season could take us.”
If Bandon beats Coquille in the regular-season finale Monday, they win the league title outright and will host a game in the playoffs for a spot in the state tournament. If Coquille wins, the two teams play a seeding game Friday in Myrtle Point to determine which team gets the top seed for the playoffs and the guaranteed home game.
In Friday’s win, Traylyn Arana scored 21 points to lead Bandon. It was part of a special night when the team recognized her for having 1,000 points between her seasons at Glendale, North Valley and Bandon — she has 1,288 total points.
Naomi Martin and Eduarda Reolon had nine points each for Bandon.
Gabby Perez led the Panthers with six points.
MYRTLE POINT 41, REEDSPORT 28: The Bobcats limited the visiting Brave to just seven first-half points on the way to the win.
Maddi Reynolds scored 12 points, Nikki Leep 11 and Madison Brown nine for Myrtle Point, which has both its league wins against Reedsport. The Bobcats finish the season at Waldport on Monday.
Jenna Corcoran had 19 for the Brave, which went winless in league play and has one final chance for a victory Monday when it hosts Butte Falls.
ASHLAND 53, NORTH BEND 42: The Grizzlies pulled away from the visiting Bulldogs late to win Friday night.
Adrianna Frank had a big game for North Bend with 18 points, but the Bulldogs weren’t able to overcome a five-point third quarter.
“Adrianna Frank played with so much confidence and shot the ball really well tonight,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “We played three really solid quarters on offense, but just couldn’t get the ball to drop in the third quarter.
Jayd Sollinger had 16 points and Kirsten Morgan added 13 for the Grizzlies, each hitting three 3-pointers.
North Bend is at Eagle Point on Saturday as part of a two-game road trip.
PACIFIC 36, YONCALLA 28: The combined Pacific-Powers team finished the regular season in style with a home win over the Eagles, shutting out Yoncalla in the first period and cruising to the win.
“It was a good start and we just maintained after that,” said Bob Lemerande, the coach of the Cruisin’ Pirates, who head into the Skyline League district tournament at Marshfield next weekend as South Division champions, needing one win to advance to the Class 1A playoffs.
Trinidy Blanton scored 11 for Pacific, which finished league play 9-3 and has won 11 of its past 13 games.
Kaleigh Soto had 10 points for Yoncalla.
Boys Basketball
BANDON 82, GOLD BEACH 52: The Tigers got 28 points from both Braydon Freitag and Coby Smith to win at home and set up a big regular-season finale with Coquille.
If Bandon wins Monday, the Tigers will tie the Red Devils for second in the standings and force a one-game tiebreaker without having to first beat Reedsport in the league playoffs.
Wyatt Dyer added eight points for Bandon, which outscored the Panthers 26-12 in the second period to build an 18-point halftime lead.
Trenton Storns had six 3-pointers and 31 points for the Panthers.
REEDSPORT 75, MYRTLE POINT 66: The Brave won on the road in their league finale to clinch fourth place and keep alive hopes of an automatic berth in the state playoffs.
Reedsport needs Coquille to beat Bandon on Monday and then to beat both Bandon and Coquille on their home courts in the league playoffs for a guaranteed playoff berth. The Brave also could get an at-large spot with their power ranking.
While the rest of the league finishes league play Monday, the Brave host Butte Fallls in a good nonleague contest.
In Friday’s win, Dallas McGill had 20 points, Javier Analco 19, Jamison Conger 17 and Tyler Thornton 14 for Reedsport.
Jose Medina had 19, Gabe Swan 18 and Carsen Bradford 17 for the Bobcats, who led by one at the half before being outscored 24-16 in the third.
ASHLAND 73, NORTH BEND 51: The Grizzlies won a 3-point shootout with the visiting Bulldogs, keeping North Bend winless in Midwestern League play.
Finn Hilden had six 3-pointers and 26 points to lead the Grizzlies. Nate Whitlock and Hawhtorn Lapierre added a combined seven more while scoring 20 and 12 points, respectively, and the Grizzlies hit 14 from long range in all.
Devante Byers led North Bend with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Garrison Mateski scored 15, with two 3s. Brady Messner also hit three 3-pointers for nine points and North Bend had 10 in all.
The Bulldogs will try for their first league win Saturday when they visit Eagle Point.
Wrestling
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 2: Reedsport stood in fourth place after the first day of the tournament at Glide High School, but put eight wrestlers in the semifinals.
Jose Martinez and Aaron Solomon both are in the semifinals at 106 pounds after not having any matches Friday, while Eli Carson and Adam Solomon both pinned their lone opponent to reach the semifinals at 120 pounds.
Christian Solomon had a pin to reach the semifinals at 126 pounds and Austin Manicke won his match by technical fall to reach the semifinals at 138.
River Lichte had a bye into the semifinals at 152 pounds and Miguel Velazquez had a pin to reach the semis at 170.
Yesenia Velazquez, who qualified for the girls state tournament last weekend, lost in the quarterfinals, but bounced back with a pin in her lone consolation match at 126 pounds.
Central Linn has 72 points, Glide 66, Oakland 62 and Reedsport 53.5 heading into the final day of the tournament Saturday.
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 3: Coquille put four wrestlers into the semifinals at North Lake High School on Friday.
Tony Florez (120 pounds), Ethan Elmer (145), Brayden Clayburn (182) and Tom Riley (220) all won their quarterfinal matches by pin for Coquille.
Gold Beach has five wrestlers in the semifinals. Dylan Edwards (132 pounds) and Landen Timeus (138) each had pins to reach the semifinals, while Josh Rodriguez (182), Darren Bright (182) and Nathan Gilbert (220) all advanced without having a contested match.
Myrtle Point has four wrestlers in the semifinals. Bailey Thompson won with a pin at 113 pounds, while Caleb Northrop (106), Kyran Renner (160) and Caleb Brickey (182) all did not have any contested matches.
Rogue River leads the team race with 80.5 points. Coquille is fifth with 34, while Gold Beach has 33. Myrtle Point is 10th out of the 12 teams with 19.