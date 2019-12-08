COQUILLE — Despite dominating the contest for stretches at a time, the Reedsport girls basketball team came up short against Illinois Valley on Saturday afternoon in the consolation game at the Winter Lake Classic.
Despite having just six active players in the lineup, it was the Cougars finding energy late and finishing off the game on a 19-1 run to record a 44-37 win over the Brave.
“Honestly, and I hate to say this against a team with only six players, I think they were in better shape and at the end of the game we were dragging and they weren’t,” said Reedsport head coach Dan Kenagy. “It shouldn’t be that way but that’s my verdict of what it was. I think we were kind of fading at the end of there.”
In a game in which Illinois Valley went scoreless over the first five minutes of play, Reedsport’s 11-point fourth-quarter lead seemed insurmountable. But as the Cougars applied increased defensive pressure to the Reedsport ball-handlers in the half-court offense, Illinois Valley began to come up with turnovers, including 15 throughout the second half.
“Well that’s kind of the core of our team. They’re fighters and they’ve done that for three years for me,” said Illinois Valley head coach Jonathan Valenzuela-Reece. “I’ve had this core group and they just believe what’s going on and they just face adversity and we always start slow and we always get down early and we always just fight back and that’s just kind of how this team is.”
In the final seven minutes of the game all six Illinois Valley players scored while, during that same stretch, Reedsport didn’t record a made field goal and had one made free throw.
“We were kind of rushing things, you know, coming down and all those passes that were deflected and stolen. We were just turning and throwing a pass without looking,” said Kenagy.
After Illinois Valley’s slow start, the Cougars had a 15-7 lead in the second quarter before Reedsport’s offense came alive. The Brave scored on three straight 3-pointers — two from Aubree Rohde and a third from Mackenzie Seeley — to not only take the lead but to jump start a 23-2 run stretching from the second to third quarter that gave Reedsport a 30-17 advantage.
Seeley finished with a game-high 15 points while Rohde added nine.
“It was exciting, but (Illinois Valley) adjusted because we were shooting threes and so now they’re crowding us on the line and that’s where I saw some good things. Makenzie, in particular, responded well to that. Do the pump fake, drive around, dribble penetration. And now she’s got a shot or a dish to the post,” said Kenagy.
The Cougars, using a balanced scoring attack, responded with an 8-2 run to close the third quarter to stay within striking distance before taking over the fourth quarter. Megan Lamasters finished with 11 points, Alexis Navarro 10, Alexis Gomez 9 and Bailiee Moore 8.
For Reedsport, despite the 0-3 start on the season, Kenagy sees his team trending in the right direction especially when it comes to scoring. Last year Reedsport averaged 28 points per game and this weekend scored 39 and 37 points in each tournament game.
“I’ve been very encouraged by the two games of this tournament. And you know, we’re scoring points this year so far. Which we weren’t doing last year. So that’s an encouraging thing,” said Kenagy. “It was something that I was worried about because our best player last year was a senior who graduated and I was like, where are we going to get those points?”
The nonleague slate continues for the Brave this week on the road at Glide on Tuesday, at home against Pacific on Wednesday before heading to the North Douglas Winter Tournament on Friday and Saturday.