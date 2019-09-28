Reedsport snapped a two-game losing streak as the Brave tuned up for Sunset Conference play with a 20-2 win over visiting Illinois Valley on Friday night.
“We had a great defensive game and offensively did some of what we wanted to do with only a few miscues,” Reedsport coach Boe Pickett said.
The Brave got the only points of the first half when Justin Cassaro tackled an Illinois Valley ball carrier in the end zone.
Reedsport stretched the lead in the third with touchdowns by Miguel Velazquez on a 46-yard run and Alex Carson on a 5-yard run. Quarterback Kaileb Pickett scored the final touchdown on a keeper after Illinois Valley got its points on a blocked punt.
“Miguel had a huge game both on offense and defense,” Boe Pickett said. “Justin Cassaro and Kahnor Pickett had great defensive games as well.”
Ethan Logo andTyler Thornton had interceptions and Derek Johnson, Kai Royle and Cassaro all recovered fumbles in the win.
The Brave open league play next week at home against top-ranked Toledo, which beat Central Linn 46-21 on Friday to stay unbeaten.
BANDON 42, CRESWELL 13: The Tigers scored the last 36 points of the game to beat the Bulldogs for their first win of the season.
“The guys played great all night,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said. “The O line blocking was outstanding. They made big holes for our backs to run and gave the QB the protection he needed to pass.
“The QB and receivers were on tonight. The D played tough and physical.”
The Tigers had a number of sacks and forced fumbles and were strong on pass coverage and the offense broke out after getting shut out last week.
Quarterback Braydon Freitag connected with Reef Berry and Coby Smith on long touchdown passes.
Berry also had touchdown runs of 54 and 66 yards and Freitag had a 21-yard scamper.
Shaun White scored the final TD in the fourth quarter on another long run for the Tigers.
“We played well as a team,” Aaron Freitag said. “I’m proud of the guys.”
AMITY 54, COQUILLE 22: The Red Devils suffered their first loss at the hands of Class 3A Amity, pulling away in the second half.
Coquille got touchdown runs from each of its backs — 47 yards by Ean Smith, 24 by Caiden Yates and 21 by Gunner Yates, but couldn’t keep up against the deeper Warriors, who had two scores each by Cody Dyche, Russel Brown and Dylan Nyseth and scored the last 22 points of the game.
“There’s a lot of positives,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “We hung with a really good football team.
“Really, it was the depth. We didn’t have the depth they did.”
Coquille will try to bounce back next week, when it opens league play at Bandon.
“We know what defeat feels like,” Thomason said. “We are going to use that as fire in our belly for games that really matter.
“Amity, in the grand scheme of things, doesn’t matter. Bandon matters.”
ST. MARY’S 56, GOLD BEACH 6: The Panthers fell at home to the Class 3A Crusaders as they continued a rough preseason schedule.
Gold Beach has its bye for the Sunset Conference schedule next week and will make the long trip to Lost River before finishing the year with four straight league games.