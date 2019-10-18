Marshfield’s football team never really got its offense going in Friday’s showdown at Elmira, but the Pirates managed three scores in other ways to beat the host Falcons 16-0 and clinch a spot in the Class 4A playoffs.
Now Marshfield looks ahead to next week’s showdown with Marist Catholic for the Sky-Em League title.
“Our defense and special teams won the game for us,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “The kids all played hard and overcame the wet, muddy conditions.
“I was very proud of the kids on the field and off for their enthusiasm all during the game. It was a great win for the Pirates.”
Both teams Friday night were stymied on offense by stingy defenses and miscues and they went to halftime scoreless after Elmira blocked a field goal on the final play of the second quarter.
And they played almost 11 more scoreless minutes, trading punts on their first few possessions of the third quarter before Marshfield’s Sam Grayson returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown with 1:01 to go in the quarter.
A few moments later, after Marshfield pinned the Falcons deep with a great kickoff, Josiah Niblett intercepted a pass and ran 3 yards for a score and a 13-0 lead. Lemmons said strong pressure by Ezra Waterman led to the interception.
Arturo Ledesma, who had that first field goal attempt blocked, converted from 32 yards out later in the fourth for the final margin. Waterman set up the field goal with a long gain on a pass from Dom Montiel, one of few big offensive plays on the night for either team. They also got a 51-yard halfback pass from Noah Niblett to Pierce Davidson.
The teams combined for just 79 yards rushing on 48 total carries. The two starting quarterbacks went just 16-for-52 passing. Marshfield also got an interception by Liam Webster.
The Pirates won their fifth in a row following two opening losses and guaranteed a spot in the playoffs as one of the league’s top two teams. Elmira, which has its league bye next week, finished 2-2.
REDMOND 36, NORTH BEND 24: The Bulldogs killed themselves with their own mistakes losing in their trip to Redmond for the second year in a row.
Now North Bend likely needs to win its final two games and hope that it holds the tiebreaker edge over the third place team in the Class 5A District 2 South Division to advance to the playoffs.
Redmond had two huge runs by Brendan Powell for touchdowns, but most of the rest of the game it was North Bend mistakes that made the difference.
Powell went 67 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, but North Bend seemed to take control with touchdown runs by quarterbacks Coleman Compton and Ian Spalding on the next two possessions. The Bulldogs were poised to go up 21-7, but Spalding was intercepted at the goal line and the next play, Powell went 77 yards for a score to tie the game at 14.
Then North Bend had the first of four disastrous snaps over Spalding’s head. The quarterback fell on the ball in the end zone for a safety and the Panthers followed that with a touchdown run and two-point conversion to go up 24-14.
The Bulldogs again righted the ship, getting a field goal by Adam Wood on the final play of the first half — after another snap over Spalding’s head led to an 18-yard loss — and a 23-yard touchdown pass from Spalding to Garrison Mateski in the third quarter to even the score again.
The Bulldogs forced a punt, but the third snap over Spalding was recovered by the Panthers at North Bend’s 11-yard line and they converted a fourth down to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Austin Carter.
Another bad snap led to another safety and set up a Redmond field goal for the final margin.
North Bend fell to 1-2 in league play, while Redmond improved to 2-1. The Bulldogs host Ridgeview for homecoming next week and then head to Willamette, which suffered its first league loss at the hands of top-ranked Thurston on Friday night and travels to Redmond next week.
You have free articles remaining.
BANDON 20, TOLEDO 17: The Tigers upset the top-ranked Boomers on the road, handing Toledo its first loss of the season.
“It was a great game, gut-wrenching all the way through,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said.
After Toledo had the ball nearly the entire first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead, the Tigers got two scores in the second quarter and another in the third, building a 20-7 lead and then holding on.
Brynn Green had a rushing touchdown and also caught a TD pass from Braydon Freitag. Shaun White also had a rushing touchdown for the Tigers, but Aaron Freitag said it was the work when Toledo had the ball that made the difference.
“Our defense won the game for us,” he said.
Braydon Freitag had an interception and Johnny Helms and Brynn Green recovered fumbles for the Tigers. Wyatt Dyer forced the fumble that Green recovered to clinch the game with two minutes to go after the Tigers had come up with a goal-line stand earlier in the fourth quarter.
“It was huge,” Aaron Freitag said of the win. “I couldn’t be prouder of the guys. They all stuck together and played hard. They kept fighting.”
COQUILLE 54, LAKEVIEW 18: The Red Devils won the nonleague game during their bye in the Sunset Conference schedule, beating the Honkers at Medford.
Gunner Yates had three touchdowns for the Red Devils, two in the first quarter, and Caiden Yates and Ean Smith also scored in the opening quarter as Coquille took a big early lead.
“It’s a long trip down here,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “We came out firing on all cylinders and really took it to them in the first quarter.
“It was another great team effort. Our running backs don’t score like they score without our offensive line working like it works.”
After Gunner Yates scored the opening touchdown, the floodgates opened. Moments later Caiden Yates recovered a fumble and moments after that, he scored his touchdown.
Jace Haagen and Grady Arriola also scored for the Red Devils, who host Gold Beach next week before a big regular season-ending game at Toledo.
CAMAS VALLEY 56, MYRTLE POINT 0: The unbeaten Hornets spoiled the Bobcats’ homecoming game Friday night.
Jared Stanley completed 11 of 16 passes for 208 yards and four scores for the Hornets. Tristan Casteel had three of the touchdown catches.
ST. MARY’S 14, BROOKINGS-HARBOR 3: The Crusaders handed the Bruins their first loss of the season.
Brookings-Harbor fell to 2-1 in the Class 3A District 2 South Division and now have to face two of the state’s best teams in the final two weeks, hosting Cascade Christian next week and visiting top-ranked Hidden Valley to end the regular season.
SIUSLAW 44, PLEASANT HILL 15: The Vikings bounced back from their first league loss to Santiam Christian last week by easily beating the Billies.
Siuslaw moved to 2-1 and finishes with two big games — hosting La Pine next week and visiting Sutherlin to finish the regular season with a good chance to make the Class 3A playoffs.