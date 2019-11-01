Coquille earned its second straight Sunset Conference football title, beating host Toledo 32-20 in the regular-season finale on Friday.
The Red Devils finished a perfect 4-0 in league play and went 8-1 in the regular season, their lone loss at Class 3A Amity. They will host a first-round game next weekend in the class 2A playoffs.
Coquille also overcame an injury to senior team leader Caiden Yates, the offensive and defensive player of the year in the league last year, in the second quarter.
Two others also were hurt and had to miss part of the game, leaving Coquille with a freshman lineman in for part of the evening, but Yates was unable to return.
“We overcome some adversity and we hung in there,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “We scored points and we stopped them on defense.
“We are mentally strong. The guys didn’t quit. It was a lot of fun, not just to watch, but to coach.”
Toledo scored first Friday, on a 31-yard run by Kyle Hayner, but Coquille responded with three touchdowns, all with two-point conversions, one in each of the first three quarters.
Ean Smith had the first two scores and Gunner Yates the third.
After Toledo scored on a run by Donovan Villanueva later in the third quarter, Coquille added one more touchdown in the fourth, again by Smith, and held on for the win.
“It was a real battle,” Thomason said.
Coquille quarterback Jace Haagen had several key completions to keep the chains moving for the Red Devils and also connected with both Yates and Garrett Gardner on two-point conversions.
The victory by the Red Devils also put Bandon in the playoffs for the third straight year, with the Tigers finishing second in the league standings.
BANDON 59, GOLD BEACH 6: The Tigers capped their run to second place in the league standings by beating the Panthers in the regular-season finale.
Bandon won its final four games overall after losing its league opener to Coquille.
Bandon will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Gold Beach finished the season without any wins, but the Panthers scored a victory just by completing the season after they almost didn’t have enough players for a squad and started with more than half the team never having played a high school game.
ROGUE RIVER 26, REEDSPORT 20: The Chieftains had a quick touchdown drive moments after the host Brave tied the score late in their season finale.
Reedsport finished 3-6 for the season.
Reedsport had scored the tying touchdown with just over 2 minutes to go on a run by Alex Carson and two-point conversion by Jacob Chaney, but Rogue River responded with the winning score, the second touchdown of the game for Caden Tognoni.
Aiden Canoe also had two TD runs for Rogue River, while Carson had two of Reedsport’s touchdowns and Miguel Velazquez the other.
HIDDEN VALLEY 49, BROOKINGS-HARBOR 12: The Bruins fell behind 49-0 through three quarters against the top-ranked Mustangs before getting a couple of late touchdowns and now must wait to see if they get into the Class 3A playoffs as the lone at-large team based on power ranking.
The Bruins finished fourth in the District 2 South Division, with the top three teams earning playoff spots.
Sam Vidlak had five touchdown passes — including two to his brother Nate — for Hidden Valley. Ethan Hooper and Derek Tuttle scored the touchdowns for the Bruins, the second score coming on a pass from Hooper.
SUTHERLIN 56, SIUSLAW 18: The Vikings lost to the Bulldogs in the game that decided second place in the District 2 North Division.
Siuslaw and Sutherlin both already were guaranteed spots in the playoffs. The Vikings will be on the road next week in the first round.