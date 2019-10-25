Coquille set up a showdown with Toledo for the outright Sunset Conference title next Friday night by beating visiting Gold Beach 45-8 on Friday.
If the Red Devils beat the Boomers, they will repeat as outright league champions and have home field advantage as long as they keep winning in the playoffs until games move to neutral sites, given their high spot in the Class 2A power rankings.
“We’re real excited,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “It was a great way to send our seniors out.
“It gives us a chance for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and another league title.”
Gunner Yates had a big night for the Red Devils, with 58- and 45-yard touchdown runs and a 90-yard interception return. He even kicked a rare extra point for the Red Devils.
Caiden Yates, Ean Smith and Tucker Godfrey, three of the seniors honored before the game, also had touchdowns.
Cameron Hagood helped the Panthers avoid the shutout with a 50-yard run in the final quarter.
The Red Devils improved to 7-1. Gold Beach is 0-8.
BANDON 56, REEDSPORT 6: The Tigers pulled away over the final 2 ½ quarters to beat the Brave and keep its share of second place in the league standings.
“It was a great team win,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said. “Everyone contributed. Special teams, offense and defense all played great. They were all focused and did their jobs.
“I’m really proud of all the guys.”
Bandon followed its big win over Toledo last week with two defensive touchdowns and another score on special teams. Sean White and Reef Berry returned interceptions for touchdowns and Wyatt Dyer had a kickoff return for a score after Reedsport’s lone TD of the night.
You have free articles remaining.
Bandon quarterback Braydon Freitag had a pair of touchdown runs and scoring passes to both Dyer and Coby Smith. Berry also had a touchdown run for the Tigers.
Reedsport’s touchdown came from Jacob Chaney.
If Bandon beats Gold Beach next week and Coquille wins at Toledo, the Tigers will be in the playoffs as the league’s second-place team. If Toledo wins and the teams end up in a three-way tie, Bandon will hope its power ranking is high enough to get an at-large playoff berth.
RIDDLE 50, MYRTLE POINT 26: The Bobcats got off to a good start against the Irish, leading 14-12 in the second quarter before Riddle pulled away for the win.
Enrique Camacho, Tyler Beyer-Smith, Luke Nicholson and Troy Warner scored the touchdowns for the Bobcats. Warner’s score came the only time Riddle kicked off to him during the contest.
“We were down by only one TD in the third quarter, but couldn’t answer a few of their scores,” Myrtle Point coach Ryan Miller said.
Myrtle Point finished sixth in the Class 1A District 2 West Division, and won’t get a game next week unless there is another team without a game somewhere in the state because Prospect does not have enough players left to play a game in the crossover round.
SIUSLAW 32, LA PINE 0: The Vikings clinched a spot in the Class 3A playoffs with their win over the visiting Hawks on Friday night.
A year after not winning any games, the Vikings are guaranteed a second- or third-place finish in the District 2 North Division. They share second place with Sutherlin and finish the season against the Bulldogs next week.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN 49, BROOKINGS-HARBOR 0: The Bruins lost for the second straight week in their brutal closing schedule.
After their 6-0 start, the Bruins have lost to St. Mary’s and the Challengers and now face top-ranked Hidden Valley next week to close out the season.