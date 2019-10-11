Coquille used a big first half to beat visiting Reedsport 56-14, celebrating a homecoming win and staying perfect in the Sunset Conference in the process.
“The team played really, really, really well,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “It was homecoming week and there could have been a lot of distractions.
“We came out firing on all cylinders.”
Coquille’s three starting backs all had touchdowns in the first quarter, with Gunner Yates scoring twice and Ean Smith and Caiden Yates once each. Caiden Yates added three more scores in the second quarter, one a defensive score after a fumble.
“It was a great team win,” Thomason said. “The offensive line created some huge holes.”
Reedsport, which had to play two of the state’s top three Class 2A teams the first two weeks of league (the Brave also lost to Toledo last week), got a pair of touchdown passes from Kaileb Pickett, one to Tyler Thornton and the other to Miguel Velazquez.
Thomason said the most rewarding part of the night to him came in the second half, when the team's young players were in the contest.
"The varsity kids stayed pumped up for the JV kids," he said. "It made it a complete team effort.
"It's really cool."
Coquille has its bye in the league schedule next week and will play Lakeview in a neutral-site game at Medford.
Reedsport hosts Gold Beach, also seeking its first league win.
DAYS CREEK 56, MYRTLE POINT 8: The Bobcats came up short on the road against the Wolves, falling to 0-3 in Class 1A District 2 West Division play.
The Bobcats host Camas Valley next week.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 38, DOUGLAS 25: The Bruins stayed perfect on the season heading into the difficult part of their schedule, beating the visiting Trojans.
The Bruins finish with games at St. Mary’s and Hidden Valley sandwiched around a home game against Cascade Christian.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 50, SIUSLAW 15: The Vikings suffered their first Class 2A District 2 North Division loss at the hands of the powerful Eagles.
Marcus Fullbright rushed for 191 yards and scored four touchdowns for Santiam Christian. The Eagles also forced six turnovers.