NORTH BEND — Three minutes into Friday night’s home game against Eagle Point, every North Bend starter had scored once. It was all part of a fast start, and a strong finish, that resulted in the Bulldogs recording a 55-33 win.
“That’s right. We’re not the bottom of the standings anymore,” said North Bend head coach Bill Callaway with a smile after the first home league win of the year. With the victory North Bend is now 4-17 on the season and Eagle Point is at 1-21.
“I think we were moving the ball well and they were backed off a little bit and so we hit some 3-pointers,” added Callaway. “And sometimes that is scary because we settle for that. Maddox (Mateski) made a couple good cuts and we got some lay-ups.”
A sign of the quarter to come, the scoring started right away as Brady Messner hit a 3-pointer seconds after the Bulldogs won the tip. A Garrison Mateski 3-pointer immediately followed as North Bend opened up a 16-3 run to start the game. The Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field in the opening quarter to take an 18-7 lead.
“I feel like that’s what we’ve been going for all year and tonight it just finally connected and it definitely showed,” said Garrison Mateski of the team-oriented play early on. Mateski finished with a team-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds.
While North Bend’s offense slowed, the team shot nine-of-32 in the final three quarters, Eagle Point was never in position to make a run. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Eagles 31-20 and committed 10 fewer turnovers. The extra possessions paired with strong defense was a winning recipe.
Last Saturday when the two sides met — and North Bend scored a 54-49 victory — Eagle Point’s Quinton Gelbrich finished with 20 points. On Friday, he was held scoreless.
“We got in a little bit of a battle with them down there. (Gelbrich) lit us up so that was part of our game plan,” said Callaway. “We made an emphasis to go for him. So that worked pretty well.”
Trying to pick up the slack was Logan Esquibel who scored 13 of Eagle Point’s 15 points in the first half. The Eagles were held to single digits in the first three quarters of play.
North Bend carried a 38-21 lead into the fourth quarter where it was the Bulldogs again finding a 12-0 scoring stretch to run away with the game.
“I think we just had more opportunities. They tried to extend their pressure a little bit more ... they weren’t back containing as much,” said Callaway of the scoring in the second half. “We were pushing a little harder. You want to stay aggressive.”
The Bulldogs got scoring contributions from all nine players including eight points from Messner and six from Maddox Mateski and Chase Platt.
“At halftime we were definitely excited but I said, we’ve got to finish this game and we came out and we finished the game and put them away,” said Garrison Mateski.
Eagle Point’s Alex Smith and Brennen Neyt netted six points each.
The Bulldogs now close the season with a pair of home games with Churchill next Friday and North Eugene on March 2. The Lancers are currently ranked No. 1 in the 5A Classification heading into their showdown at second-place Crater on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to go out and play hard for them because they are trying to play for state,” said Callaway. “We want to sharpen their saw at least.”