NORTH BEND — Allegedly, the North Bend boys were nervous heading into Friday’s season opener. Those pregame jitters translated into a red hot start with the Bulldogs shooting five-of-seven from 3-point range and opening a 23-9 first quarter lead over Cottage Grove.
“I think our nerves worked for us. We were coming out, hitting big shots,” said Garrison Mateski who had 11 points in the opening quarter including a banked 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. “I think it was confidence, really. We came out and wanted it.”
While the Bulldogs cooled off throughout the next three quarters and the Lions came within three points late in the game, North Bend was able to take a 55-46 win to start the season.
While Mateski, who finished with a game-high 19 points, was scoring early, Gracen Porter hit a pair of 3-pointers and Brady Messner added another as the North Bend lead continued to build.
“We don’t always shoot that way, but I thought we were playing well in all aspects of the game in that first quarter,” said North Bend head coach Bill Callaway. “We were playing very well. Moved the ball, got some good looks and we were knocking them down.
“As the game kind of progressed we lost some of that focus.”
The North Bend offense came back down to Earth in the second quarter as Cottage Grove switched into a 1-3-1 trapping half-court defense that held the Bulldogs to 10 points in the second quarter and eight in the third.
“We flinched a bit. When you get a little zone like that you’ve got to move the ball a little bit better,” said Callaway. “It’s a little disappointing. I’m a little surprised we hesitated with the ball, we didn’t keep it moving like we practice. Maybe we were a little complacent because of the big lead but we’ll keep working on it.”
It was a pair of Cottage Grove sophomores — the only returning varsity players on the team — pushing the Lions along throughout the second half. Landon Colburn finished with 13 points as Jayden Cameron had nine and the Lions strung two 8-2 runs to trail 43-40 in the fourth quarter.
“They had some jitters in the beginning, they calmed down and they executed. They got us in the right spots and defensively they’re our catalyst,” said Cottage Grove head coach Seth Hutchison. “We go as they go defensively and offensively and I’m really proud of the way they battled and competed and kept us together.”
While the Lions were pleased about their young scorers, the Bulldogs were worried about what that means about their defense going forward against a schedule that has some of the top players from around the 5A classification.
“I think we’ve got a little work to do on defense. That’s not a powerhouse offensive squad over there,” said Callaway. “They have a couple kids that can score, but man when we get four or five guys we’re going to have to do a better job of helping and recovering to our guys.”
But despite the Cottage Grove surge, North Bend was able to turn to Messner to help ice the game. Messner scored the final five points of the game as he finished with 13.
Porter finished with 12 for North Bend.
“Well, you always like to win. I thought we played well. That first quarter you get a little disappointed that you don’t keep that same level but overall, good game, good effort and we just keep working to get better,” said Callaway.
North Bend is on the road at Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs open the Midwestern League season at Thurston on Dec. 16.