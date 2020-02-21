NORTH BEND — Sadly, Harry Potter isn’t walking through the door to save the North Bend season.
“It’s not like we can magically wave a wand and make the ball go in the basket. If we could do that, I would have been waving it a long time ago,” said North Bend head coach Mike Forrester after a poor shooting night resulted in a loss. “But that’s not real life, so we try to get there with effort.”
On Friday night Eagle Point came to town and took down the Bulldogs 39-34. The Eagles shot 50 percent from the field and moved to 7-14 on the season while the Bulldogs were at 26 percent shooting and are now 4-18 in the standings.
Using a steady presence at the free throw line, the Bulldogs led in the first quarter before Eagle Point’s Andrea Flores hit a buzzer-beater to put the visitors up 8-7. North Bend was five-of-10 from the free throw line and improved on that mark for the rest of the contest as the team finished 15-of-24 overall.
Never trailing for the rest of the game, the Eagles opened the second quarter with a run that left North Bend trying to play catch-up. Eagle Point opened the quarter on an 8-0 run including two 3-pointers from Kierssa Hogan.
“They were really determined tonight to play hard, play together and play as a team,” said Eagle Point head coach Marvin Denman. “When we took off, we just got on a roll and they wanted to keep that momentum going and playing well together. That was the big key tonight.”
When North Bend and Eagle Point met last Saturday — a 41-26 Eagles victory — it was Hailey Burcham leading the charge with 20 points. With Burcham picking up three early fouls, the scoring was spread out as she finished with 11, Flores added 11 and Hogan 10.
With a four-point second quarter, the Bulldogs went to the break trailing 17-11.
“I thought the defensive effort was there,” said Forrester. “It’s tough when you can’t score points.”
The Bulldogs found offense in the second half including a fast four points from Megan Proett in the third quarter. Proett had a team-high nine points and went seven-of-eight from the free throw line.
North Bend continued to trade buckets with Eagles and was forcing turnovers on defense, but couldn’t cut into the Eagle Point lead. The Eagles had a 28-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A three-point play by North Bend’s Katie Holmes made it a six-point game late but Eagle Point’s Flores continued to flourish in the fourth scoring the first seven points for the Eagles. North Bend’s Makoa Matthews hit a 3-pointer with 53 seconds to play to make it a five-point game but, despite multiple possessions, the Bulldogs couldn’t find the way to a basket.
Aby Holling finished with seven points for the Bulldogs while Matthews had six and Caitlyn Anderson four.
“I think it’s hard sometimes when you’re not winning games, I think it’s hard sometimes for kids to keep playing hard. And I think our kids are playing hard,” said Forrester.
North Bend has two games remaining with a trip to Churchill next Friday followed by senior night against North Eugene on March 2.