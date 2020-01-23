The bowling teams from North Bend, Marshfield, Siuslaw and several Willamette Valley schools will be competing Sunday for spots in the upcoming state tournament when they meet at Firs Bowl in Eugene.
The format is a little different from the regular-season tournaments.
All the teams — boys and girls — will open bowling 24 games of qualifying. After that the fields will be reduced and the remaining teams will have another 10 games. The top three teams from that second round of qualifying will be guaranteed berths at state, and will have a stepladder competition to determine the champion, with the No. 3 team bowling the No. 2 team in a two-game match. The winner of that match goes against the top seed for the district title.
The format all day will be for the teams to bowl in the Baker Format, five bowlers on each team alternating frames so they each bowl two frames in each game.
North Bend’s boys have been strong all season, winning seven of the eight tournaments and finishing second in the other.
You have free articles remaining.
Marshfield’s boys and the girls teams from North Bend and Marshfield have all had some success and also have a chance to advance to state.
Members of North Bend’s boys squad include Chase Taylor, Keegan Jelinek, Konnor Jelinek, Angel Espat, Kian Pryor and Jake Newsum.
Marshfield’s team includes Hunter Coney, Jeremiah Coney, Logan Sayler, Buddy Lockhart, Claes Corneliussen and Jaden Jones.
North Bend’s girls include Brandy Jacquot, Isabella Gerami. Cathirine Kelsey, Angie Allman and Jordan Neslon
Marshfield’s girls include Maddie Bollin, Sara McAllister, Makayla Goble, Taylor Stephens, Emma Adams and Emily McAllister.