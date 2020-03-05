NORTH BEND — Clatskanie’s girls basketball team had a roller-coaster ride to a 60-47 quarterfinal win over Harrisburg in the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament Thursday at North Bend High School.
Riding a stifling press and good shooting, the Tigers roared out to a 19-2 lead on the Eagles less than four minutes into the game.
Then the Eagles clawed back, eventually pulling within three points before another big Clatskanie surge early in the fourth quarter finally carried the Tigers to the win.
“That first win is a tough one,” said Clatskanie coach John Blodgett.
Olivia Sprague, who led Clatskanie with 22 points, remarked it was similar to last year, when the Tigers struggled before beating Oregon Episcopal in the quarterfinals, then rolled to the state title.
“I think it’s nice to have a tough early game,” Sprague said.
Early on, it looked like Clatskanie would roll into the semifinals.
After Hope Burcher scored the opening basket for Harrisburg, Clatskanie scored 19 points in a row, including a pair of 3-pointers by Srague and another by Shelby Blodgett.
“We came out strong in the press and were hitting shots,” John Blodgett said. “Then we got a little lackadaisical and got into foul trouble.”
And back came the Eagles.
Mya Langley had a pair of 3-pointers in a 13-3 run bridging the first and second periods and the Eagles added an 8-1 run later in the second.
By halftime, the lead was down to 33-30 and it was that margin three more times in the third before Clatskanie pulled away.
The comeback effort left Harrisburg coach Brody McGowan emotional after the game.
“I’m so proud of them,” McGowan said. “Most teams the first time in a state tourney game would not e able to do that. They showed grit and toughness.”
Ultimately, though, Clatskanie was able to pull away for the win.
John Blodgett said the Tigers finally settled down after forcing things when Harrisburg was coming back.
“Sometimes when we get in a tight game, we get a little impatient offensively,” he said. “We’ve got to take a little time and get good shots.”
Shelby Blodgett had all eight points in an 8-3 run to close the third period and Clatskanie scored the first 10 of the fourth to essentially put the game away.
Clatskanie now faces Brookings-Harbor, a winner over Willamina, in the semifinals as the Tigers seek a repeat championship.
“We’ve talked about how we have a little target on our back,” Sprague said. “There is a little pressure.
“But we know what we have to do. We’ve been there.”
On Thursday, that included shooting nearly 43 percent from the floor in the second half and making 8 of 12 free throws in the final two periods after hitting just 3-for-8 in the first half.
Despite playing most of the second half with four fouls, Shelby Blodgett finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for Clatskanie.
Langley had 15 points and Hailee Johnson added 11 for Harrisburg, which meets Willamina in the consolation semifinals on Friday. Hope Bucher added seven points and 14 rebounds and the Eagles finished with a 51-34 edge on the boards, taking advantage of the chance to be aggressive with the Tigers in foul trouble.
Even though Clatskanie pulled away, McGowan said he was thrilled with his team’s efforts and had high hopes they could bounce back to reach the trophy round.
“It wasn’t much Xs and Os coaching by me out there,” he said. “It was encouraging them that they could compete. They showed well.
“They played hard and showed what Harrisburg is all about.”