NORTH BEND — The De La Salle North Catholic boys basketball team didn’t take losing in the quarterfinals to league rival Oregon Episcopal well. It wasn’t just that they were denied a shot at a third straight state title. It’s that they didn’t play De La Salle basketball.
Back on the court in the consolation round Friday morning, they got back to playing their style, topping Amity 81-60 to advance to the fourth-place game against Salem Academy on Saturday.
The game was a rematch of last year’s state title contest, and both hoped to be playing later Friday, but were beaten by lower ranked teams in the quarterfinals.
De La Salle put its loss to the Aardvarks in the rear-view mirror quickly.
“We wanted to come back and play better than how we played yesterday,” said De La Salle’s Ubedei McGautha. “We wanted to show these teams that yesterday’s game wasn’t how we are.”
The Knights in general and McGautha in particular came out red hot against Amity, going on a 22-2 run after Amity’s Isaac Watcherson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and the Warriors never really threatened the rest of the way.
“We came out hot and didn’t take our foot off the gas,” McGautha said.
During De La Salle’s opening spurt, McGautha had a trio of 3-pointers and Colby Jones added two more. Add in fast breaks sparked by the defense that finished the game with 13 steals and the lead quickly ballooned.
The Knights get a lot of fast-break points, but the early 3-pointers serve a key role.
“It changes the game,” McGautha said. “It’s a big momentum thing. It gets our bench into the game and our fans into it.”
De La Salle led 24-9 after one period and got up by 21 for the first time early in the second.
After that, Amity actually played De La Salle fairly even.
“After we spotted them the 20 points — we came out not meeting their aggressiveness — I thought we settled down and started moving the ball around,” Amity coach Scott Nelson said. “Give De La Salle credit. They came out and played hard and showed why they are the No. 1 seed.”
Amity had a series of mini-runs in the game, but the Knights countered all of them.
McGautha had 18 of his 21 points in the first half. George Sadi scored all but five of his 23 after halftime and also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Jones added 14 points and De La Salle shot 44 percent from the floor and forced 21 turnovers.
The team did pretty much everything well, McGautha said.
“Yesterday was basically the opposite,” he said.
Isaac Waterchson went 6-for-10 from 3-point range and had 18 points for Amity. Josh Wart also scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Landon Distler had 10 points.
“I was proud of how our guys fought back and showed their composure,” Nelson said.
He noted that Amity is a fairly young team — the team has two seniors, but often has all sophomores and juniors on the court at any one time.
Getting the chance to participate in the tournament was a plus for those younger players, he said, adding, “I’m looking forward to next year.”
De La Salle, meanwhile, was looking ahead to its trophy game Saturday against Salem Academy.