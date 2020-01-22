POWERS — Getting to play a game in their own gym was a special opportunity for the three Powers girls playing with Pacific’s team in a cooperative partnership this winter.
Beating North Bend in that game Tuesday night was an added bonus.
The Cruisin’ Pirates overcame a 25-17 halftime deficit by holding the Bulldogs to two points in the third period and put the game away with a 9-2 run in the fourth.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Trinidy Blanton said of the win. “In the second half, we got our defense together and played as a team.”
Blanton and fellow freshmen Lauren Stallard and Emma Krantz have been commuting to Pacific for practice all season. When they got a chance to play on their home court in the nonleague game, they made sure to get the word out.
The town responded.
“There were so many people here to support us,” Blanton said.
Some 200 people filled the gym for the first high school game in Powers since the 2017-18 school year. Powers didn’t have a boys or girls team last year.
Better times are coming. Powers fielded big junior high teams for both the boys and girls this winter.
Powers Superintendent Matt Shorb, who coaches the junior high boys, said he got goose bumps as the crowd started filling the gym Tuesday and predicted that’s what it will be like on game nights in a couple of years when those younger kids reach the high school.
Bob Lemerande, who coaches the combined Pacific-Powers squad, said he was glad to be able to play a game in Powers and grateful to North Bend for agreeing to the game.
For a half, it looked like the Bulldogs would be the team that left town with the victory, but they couldn’t overcome a horrible shooting night.
North Bend used its athleticism to stymie the Cruisin’ Pirates early, forcing 16 first-half turnovers and repeatedly drawing fouls on drives to the hoop.
But the Bulldogs weren’t able to capitalize on those opportunities. They shot just 5-for-13 on free throws in the first half and 6-for-20 for the game.
Still, North Bend led by as many as 10 points in the first half.
That changed in the third period.
After the teams traded baskets to start the second half, Pacific scored the final 10 points of the third, including a 3-pointer by Madi Hall and baskets by Blanton, Natalie Vincent and Audrey Griffith, the latter a go-ahead hoop.
“I think we played tough,” Hall said. “We played hard the whole game.”
North Bend tied the game twice early in the fourth on baskets by Katie Holmes. But Pacific went in front for good on a hoop by Griffith and North Bend was unable to make shots late to catch up, the Cruisin’ Pirates clinching the win at the foul line.
Blanton scored 11 points before fouling out and Hall added 10. Griffith finished with eight points and Sierra White had four points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Makoa Matthews hit a trio of 3-pointers to lead North Bend with nine points. Holmes had eight, Aby Holling seven and Megan Proett six.
The Bulldogs, who have gotten off to a rough start in the Class 5A Midwestern League, lost their sixth straight.
“We had a good first half,” coach Mike Forrester said. “In the second half, the wheels came off.”
He noted the third period and said teams aren’t going to win many games scoring just two points in a quarter. Pacific picked up its defense after halftime and North Bend struggled.
“We’ve got to be able to handle pressure,” Forrester said.
North Bend now returns to the challenging league season, hosting first-place Churchill on Friday.
The Cruisin’ Pirates, meanwhile, will try to finish strong in the Class 1A Skyline League, where they are leading the South Division heading into Friday’s game at Riddle and a home date Saturday against Camas Valley back at Pacific High School.
“We’re getting better all the time,” Lemerande said. “I don’t think we’ve peaked yet.”
While the Pirates were strong on defense in the second half, they missed too many open shots the first half.
They started making those shots in the second half, finishing at 33 percent (16-for-48), compared to North Bend’s 26 percent (14-for-54).
The win should be a big boost for the team’s confidence, he said.
“North Bend is the best team we’ve beaten,” Lemerande said.