COOS BAY — The Les Schwab and First Community Holiday Basketball Tournament was good for North Bend’s boys basketball team in terms of building for the rest of the season, senior team leader Garrison Mateski said after the Bulldogs fell to Crook County 61-38 in the third-place game Saturday.
“It definitely showed a lot of our weaknesses,” Mateski said. “We have a lot of guys who haven’t played a lot of ball.
“There’s growing pains, but we will get there. It’s going to take time.”
The Bulldogs had only played three games before the tournament. Now they have played six and they hope to apply what they learned this week going forward.
Part of that will be better offensive execution.
“We need to take time on possessions and make sure we get a good shot,” Mateski said.
The Bulldogs got good shots often Saturday, but didn’t make enough of them, shooting 14-for-50 for the game.
While North Bend is still working on improving, Crook County had its best game of the young season.
“This is our first time playing as one,” Crook County’s Kevin Sanchez said. “We were moving the ball better and having less turnovers.
“Everyone has bought in to what we’re doing.”
Crook County has a philosophy of looking for open shots and taking them, especially 3-pointers.
The Cowboys made 13 from long range Saturday, including five by Sanchez. Six of his teammates hit at least one.
The Cowboys hit seven of them in the second period, and two in each of the other three.
They scored at least 10 straight points three different times in the game, including to finish the first period with a 13-5 lead, bridging halftime to turn a 28-15 lead into a 42-15 advantage, and between the end of the third and start of the fourth. They eventually led by as many as 33 points before North Bend has a 12-point run late to make the final score more respectable.
Sanchez scored a game-high 21 points.
Mateski led the Bulldogs with nine points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Kyle Martin had two 3-pointers and scored eight points.
North Bend now gets a little practice time and one more nonleague game, against Elmira next Saturday at home, before jumping into the bulk of the Midwestern League season, starting Jan. 3 at Crater.