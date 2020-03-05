COOS BAY — It was hard to avoid Creswell’s Kai Apo on Thursday afternoon.
With the No. 5 Bulldogs taking on No. 4 Amity in the Class 3A boys state tournament, Apo helped lead a smothering defensive scheme as Creswell cruised to a 74-59 win over Amity at Marshfield High School.
Between his constant energy, clapping and general chatter — that eventually resulted in a technical — Apo had six of Creswell’s 15 steals in the game. Amity recorded 20 turnovers in the contest.
“(Our plan was) just to fire out and just to have the best effort at all times. To not care who gets the defensive credit or who gets the offensive credit,” said Apo who finished with 19 points. “That’s been huge, guys have just been playing so unselfish.”
It was a three-headed monster of an offensive attack for the Bulldogs as Tyler Frieze had 21 points and Dallton Dewey chipped in 17.
Getting up and down early and often, the Bulldogs set the tone from the tip. The Warriors struggled finding good shots early as Creswell was getting easy open looks off of turnovers that led to fast break points and a 15-4 early lead.
“The reality is, when the pace is up-tempo, that’s when we’re at our best. Our guys play pretty freely in the open court. So I felt good about if the game went that way, I felt good about how we play,” said Creswell head coach Jesse Thomas.
“We had a bunch of deflections and we had a couple steals on doubles where we doubled the post and they would try to kick it and we’d steal that one. Defensively, definitely one of the better executed games we’ve played. Especially in the first half.”
As the offense kept pushing, the defense continued to overwhelm and the lead got up to as many as 20 in the half before Creswell went to halftime up 38-23.
The Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat in the second half and a quick five points from Frieze, Creswell put together a 14-2 run in the third quarter that got the lead up to 27 points. The Bulldogs had a 62-35 advantaged heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s our first time of our high school career being here so we’re soaking it all in but it means a lot,” said Frieze.
Creswell has eight seniors on the roster and Thomas saw that group shine on Wednesday.
“Those guys, they’re so good. That group of seniors has played together since second grade. They know how to play together and getting them to commit to defense the last year and a half, two years has been a challenge at times but the reason we did it was we knew if we got here, that would be the difference,” said Thomas. “If the offense isn’t there, you’ve got to be able to get stops.”
Amity’s Landon Distler led the team with 13 points while Keenan Graham had 12. Josh Wart, the focus of Creswell’s defense, finished with nine points to go with 12 rebounds and four blocks.
“They were just more physical than we were. We didn’t match their intensity and they jumped on us because of that,” said Amity head coach Scott Nelson.
“It’s disappointing. We just didn’t rise to the occasion tonight. We normally like to play at a little faster pace but kids played hard. We just didn’t match their physicalness.”
The Warriors will now play at 9 a.m. against No. 1 ranked De La Salle North Catholic in a rematch of last year's championship game. The Knights fell to Oregon Episcopal 58-51 in the opening game of the day.
“It doesn’t get easier. De La Salle is going to try to make a statement after getting upset. So yeah, we’ve just got to work for tomorrow, come out and play hard and flush this one,” said Nelson.
For Creswell, the Bulldogs now are the higher seed in Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against No. 9 Oregon Episcopal. In that matchup, Creswell is seeking a bit of revenge.
“We’re not super familiar with OES because we didn’t think that’s who we would play if we won but it’s going to be a huge game,” said Frieze. “They’re a great team, they’re so well-coached and they actually came down and beat us our sophomore year in the first round of state.
“So we’re ready.”