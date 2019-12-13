NORTH BEND — Wrestling at both the junior varsity and varsity levels, 257 male wrestlers from 33 schools took to the mat on Friday at North Bend High School for the 34th annual Army Strong Coast Classic.
After one day of action the Crater boys lead the way, with 83 points. Roseburg has 66, Grants Pass 58, West Salem 52, Bend 45.5 and Canby 45.
Reedsport leads the South Coast schools in 13th place. The tournament includes 34 schools, 33 with varsity teams.
Crater also has the most wrestlers in the quarterfinals Saturday morning, with 12 in the 14 weight classes. Grants Pass has nine and Roseburg and West Salem seven.
The event is as wide open as it has been in recent years, with Crook County and Crescent Valley both at big regional tournaments, along with Roseburg's varsity squad. The Indians held up well with their No. 2 lineup.
Winners of the quarterfinals Saturday morning are guaranteed of placing, while wrestlers who lost Friday were scrambling to work their way back through the consolation bracket with a chance of finishing as high as third.
The action starts back up at 9 a.m., with the finals slated for 5 p.m. A total of 81 girls competing in their bracket also begin Saturday morning, with their finals also slated for 5 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for students.
The surprises of the day came with two top-seeded wrestlers being upset in the first round. In the 120-pound weight class Douglas’ Clayton Hatcher downed Alex Silva, then Bend’s McKay Dennis defeated top-seed Logan Shenk of Redmond in the 195-pound weight class.
For the teams up and down the South Coast, Reedsport advanced five wrestlers to the quarterfinals. Jose Martinez (106 pounds), Adam Solomon (120), Christian Solomon (132), River Lichte (152) and Miguel Velazquez (170) will all be wrestling on Saturday morning with a chance to win the event.
Siuslaw advanced four of its five varsity wrestlers to the quarterfinals: Yoskar De la Mora (106), Mason Buss (120), Elijah LaCosse (145) and Ryan Jennings (152). Marshfield’s Jonathan Calvert (126) and Tandy Martin (the top seed at 170) moved to the quarterfinals in addition to Brayden Claburn of Coquille (the top seed at 182) and Brookings-Harbor’s Averi Winn (seeded second at 285).
As has been the custom in recent years, Marshfield hosted one of the teams in the tournament in a dual Thursday night, with the Pirates coming up short against Henley 66-18.
The score was somewhat deceiving since the Hornets, who have a full lineup, won six matches by forfeit.
Marshfield got pins by Calvert, Martin and Isaiah Wright (145 pounds).
Henley got pins by Trenton Hubbard (106), Enrique Rodriguez (120), Morgan McCoy (152), Scott Renslow (182) and Matthew McCoy (220).