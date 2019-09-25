The Coquille Booster Club will honor standout athletes from a period spanning more than four decades during the annual Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony on Saturday.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner starting about 6 p.m. at the Coquille Community Building and the event includes both silent and oral auctions. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples ($5 for children 12 and under) and will be available at the door.
This year’s class includes 1952 graduate Jess Thurman, who stood out as a football player despite losing part of one of his arms in an accident before his senior year at Coquille. The standout center went on to earn a scholarship at Linfield College, where he was a four-year letter winner. At Coquille, he played for legendary football coach Spike Leslie, and he later coached the Red Devils for several years.
Ron Stein, who graduated in 1962, is the only boy in school history to be named to the all-tournament team in basketball twice, having been named to the first team in both 1961 and 1962. The Red Devils placed second in 1961 and third in 1962. Stein was a four-sport athlete during his tenure in Coquille, also standing out in football, baseball and track and field.
Katie Lytle, who graduated in 1971, stood out in sports for Coquille before they were sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association. Lytle was Coquille’s player of the year for both field hockey and volleyball and also played basketball, softball and track and field.
Tsianina Means graduated in 1993 and had a stellar career at Coquille before building an impressive list of accomplishments after high school. At Coquille, she was a standout volleyball player and track athlete, as well as a champion baton twirler. She placed as high as second at state in the long jump in 1991. After high school, she earned the Miss Coos County title, became a dancer for the Portland Trail Blazers, won the Miss Fitness America competition, hosted a fitness show on ESPN and became an actress with multiple credits on television and in movies.
Laura Gibson graduated in 1997 and was a three-sport standout for Coquille. She earned all-league honors in basketball and volleyball, but earned her highest accolades in track and field, where she was a four-year state qualifier and placer, as part of a relay as a freshman and then in the high jump three straight years. She was state champion in that event her senior year, when she cleared 5 feet, 5 inches, still the school record, and she also was part of the champion 4x400-meter relay a year later, when she was second in the high jump. Gibson went on to be a successful musician and is currently writing a novel.
Corky Daniels is being honored as this year’s George Johnson Booster of the Year. Daniels was the city’s police chief for a quarter century and provided sideline medical support for Coquille’s junior high and high school football teams for several decades. Daniels, who died this summer, rarely missed high school basketball games, usually perched in the stands with Johnson.
Coquille also is honoring the 1963 state runner-up basketball team, which lost to Central 64-62 in overtime in the title game after beating Newport in the quarterfinals and Henley in the semifinals. The squad was coached by Paul Greig and included Ben Wallace, Dave Wood, Tim Griffin, Pat Shely, Terry King, Stormey Floten, Don Dickey, Joe Stonecypher, Ed Metcalf, John Snider, Tom Leatherwood and manager Bill Hodge. Leatherwood, who was inducted to the Hall of Fame two years ago as an individual, was named to the all-tournament first team while both Shely and Wood were on the second team.
People interested in nominating people for the hall of fame in future years can contact Dan Hampton at Coquille High School and are encouraged to include background information supporting their nominations.
In coming weeks, both Marshfield (Oct. 19) and North Bend (Oct. 25) also will be inducting classes to their halls of fame.