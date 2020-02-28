VERNONIA — It didn’t come easy, but Coquille’s girls basketball team is headed back to the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton, after beating host Vernonia 55-51 in overtime Friday night.
“We played really, really well together,” said Coquille senior Mia Ruiz, who had 12 points, including six in the extra session. “I think it was the best game we had all year.”
Coquille allowed the Loggers to come back from a late deficit to force overtime, but then scored the first 10 points in the extra session and held on.
“I felt like in overtime, we just went all out,” said Morgan Baird, who led the Red Devils with 20 points. “We knew we had to put it all on the line. We knew if we lost the season was over.”
Drew Wilson added 10 points for the Red Devils, who led most of the way.
Vernonia took a 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Saige Gallino hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 Coquille run. The Red Devils let the Loggers back in with poor free throw shooting as Vernonia rallied to tie it, but Coquille righted the ship in the extra session.
“Coach told us to calm down — we just need to play calm,” Ruiz said.
The Red Devils surged in front quickly in the overtime, with Ruiz providing a boost.
“She was going very strong toward the basket,” Baird said. “I think it was her best game of the season.
“She stepped up in a really big moment. I’m really proud of her.”
Coquille rebounded well all game, especially in overtime, and moved the ball well, Ruiz said.
Baird agreed.
“We did really well at securing the boards,” she said, adding that Vernonia tried to pressure whoever grabbed a rebound. “We did really well playing in a hostile environment.”
And though the bulk of the scoring was by Baird, Ruiz and Wilson, the entire team stepped up in slowing down the Loggers.
“We all played really good defense,” Ruiz said.
Brooklyn Walters had 23 points, including four second-half 3-pointers to help Vernonia come back, but also fouled out. Jayden Hartman added 12 points, including four of the Loggers’ points in overtime.
Coquille hadn’t played an overtime game since beating Kennedy in the semifinals last year in Pendleton.
And the Red Devils had lost three close games this year —by a combined eight points.
“I think it really shows how far we’ve come as a team,” Baird said. “In overtime, it’s zero-zero, who’s going to execute. I thought we did well.”
Now the Red Devils are heading back to Pendleton, to again meet Kennedy, which knocked out defending state champion Heppner 64-26 on Friday. The top-ranked Trojans also beat Coquille earlier this year, though Kennedy won in the regular season and lost at the state tournament to Coquille last year. The Red Devils ultimately lost the championship game by a point to Heppner.
“I’m so excited,” Baird said of the state tourney. “It’s our fourth year in a row in the tournament.
“We hope it’s a different result this year. We are really going to give it our all.”
The Red Devils and Kennedy meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Baird said they should go in confident since nine of the 10 players made the trip last year.
“We know what the atmosphere is like,” she said.