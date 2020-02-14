COQUILLE — Carlee GeDeros waited for her senior night for a big breakout game for Coquille’s girls basketball team.
GeDeros nailed five first-half 3-pointers to spark the Red Devils to a lead over visiting Toledo and Coquille went on to beat the Boomers 73-43 to set up a huge regular-season finale at Bandon on Monday.
“We’ve been waiting for that,” said Coquille coach Tim GeDeros, Carlee’s uncle.
The Red Devils improved to 12-1 in league heading into Monday’s game against unbeaten Bandon. A win would give the Red Devils a share of the title and set up a tiebreaker game in Myrtle Point next Friday.
“We just can’t beat ourselves,” Tim GeDeros said, recalling the fouls and turnovers that fueled Bandon’s fourth-quarter comeback when the Tigers won in Coquille earlier this season.
On Friday, the Red Devils did just about everything right.
“I thought we played really well as a team,” Carlee GeDeros said. “We moved the ball well. We were looking for the inside-outside game.
“We played tight defense. We’ve been working on that, too.”
GeDeros was the beneficiary of the inside-outside game, scoring all 19 of her points in the first half.
“I’ve been working on it in practice,” she said. “I’m focusing on the rim. It’s finally falling.”
Coquille broke the game open with a 12-0 run in the first period and kept adding to the lead.
“I think we played one of the best games tonight,” senior Saige Gallino said. “We really worked together.”
Tim GeDeros said he was worried about the emotions surrounding senior night. He started the five seniors — GeDeros, Gallino, Morgan Baird, Rae Jackson and Mia Ruiz.
Gallino said the Red Devils fed off the emotions.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think we were more excited,” she said.
Gallino had 10 points and added three assists.
Baird, meanwhile, had another huge night, even bigger than most. She finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, seven steals and four blocked shots.
Several of the assists were long passes to streaking teammates, including Gallino, after rebounds. But it wasn’t just Baird helping force the pace.
“We had good passing, good ball movement pushing the ball up the court,” Gallino said.
Drew Wilson also had three assists for the Red Devils.
Everyone on Coquille’s roster contributed in the win, either with their offense or defense.
“We’re getting deep on the bench,” Tim GeDeros said. “Everybody knows their roles.”
Morgan Hinds hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Toledo, which now becomes fans of Bandon. If the Tigers win Monday, the Boomers, who are third in the Sunset Conference standings, will host a game in the league playoffs Wednesday, with a chance to get a rematch with Coquille next Friday.
The Red Devils hope that doesn’t happen.
“We’re excited to go (to Bandon),” Gallino said. “Hopefully it turns in our favor this time.”
Tim GeDeros said Friday’s game was a good tune-up.
“We played a good game,” he said. “We did a lot of good things.
“We just need to keep that momentum.”