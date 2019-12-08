COQUILLE — For a team that didn’t give up double digit scoring in any quarter of the game, the Coquille girls basketball team is very focused on improving its defense. While the Red Devils cruised to a 63-24 victory over Sheridan on Saturday on the way to winning the Winter Lake Classic, help defense was the talk of the team after the game.
“I think we can use a lot of work on our help defense. A lot of us are hugging when we’re on defense and we are kind of letting shots go up a lot of the time, too,” said Coquille’s Drew Wilson, who was named to the all-tournament team. “I think we just need to work on help defense and work on not getting beat.”
She wasn’t the only one with that belief.
“Defense. Defense isn’t good enough yet,” added head coach Tim GeDeros. “Help side defense, being aware of where the ball is at. We’re still messing up on that sometimes.”
“Defensively I thought we got better at help defense compared to past games,” said tournament-MVP Morgan Baird. “Overall, I thought our team did better, but that we can do a lot better. We have a lot to improve on but we’re at a really strong starting point.”
Regardless of where Coquille wants its defense to be by the end of the season, it was more than effective on Saturday night at home. The defense that has allowed 29.6 points per game through three contests came up with 15 steals on the night and hounded the Spartans throughout the contest.
Offensively, the Red Devils were off and rolling scoring 22 points in the opening quarter. The ball was flying around as eight Coquille players recorded a total of 18 assists.
“We kind of include everybody everywhere (on offense),” said Wilson. “There’s a lot more options in the offense we run and also pretty much every team we’ve played so far has been guarding us in a zone, not a man, and so that helps us a bit, too. And we’re full of tall girls and short girls so it makes it a lot easier for us.”
Wilson led the way in scoring with 16 points as Baird recorded a near triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Maya Salazar and Saige Gallino each chipped in eight points. Hailey Combie finished with six while Carlee GeDeros had five.
“I think offensively we have a lot of different weapons that we can use to attack the floor. Everyone has their strong suits and we just try to exploit those,” said Baird, who will play for Portland State University starting next year. “I think it’s great that my teammates are able to create and they can do a lot. I don’t always have to be involved but it’s nice knowing that everyone has their strong suits.”
The Red Devils continued to hum throughout the game, and from a stretch in the second quarter to the fourth quarter outscored Sheridan 30-6.
Coquille, with the highest scoring offense in the 2A classification, improved to 3-0 and now prepare for five straight games on the road. The road trip starts Tuesday at Monroe.
“One game at a time and we have a lot of improving to do,” said the head coach GeDeros. “We’ve got a lot of people we’re putting in and we’ve got to learn to play together. We’re getting there but we’ve just got a lot of improving to do.”
In addition to Baird and Wilson, the all-tournament team included Sherian's Haley Ayala and Mikayla Boekhoff, Reedsport's Makenzie Seeley and Alexis Navarro of Illinois Valley.