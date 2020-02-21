COQUILLE — The Coquille girls basketball team officially clinched its Class 2A playoff spot Friday night in dominating fashion, beating visiting Waldport 65-24 in the Sunset Conference playoffs.
And then the waiting began.
The Red Devils won’t know until the brackets are released late Saturday night whether they will be at home or on the road for their game to reach the state tournament in Pendleton.
“We’ve never been in that position not knowing,” Coquille’s Carlee GeDeros said.
The Red Devils had won league titles the past four years, but this year finished second to Bandon in the Sunset Conference.
Even though Coquille is No. 6 in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings, the Red Devils could be seeded as low as 10th for the playoffs depending on the outcome of three other league playoff games Saturday.
Vernonia, Monroe and Lost River, all ranked below the Red Devils, would be guaranteed home playoff games if they win Saturday and Bandon already is ranked below the Red Devils at No. 7 and guaranteed a home game, so Coquille could be put in a position where it needs to win on the road to reach the state tournament.
If they play like they did Friday, the Red Devils like their chances regardless of the opponent.
In a dominant stretch, Coquille built a 38-11 halftime lead and held Waldport without a point for well over 12 minutes stretching from early in the second period to late in the third. The lead was 48-11 when Cayden Ritchey finally scored Waldport’s first hoop of the second half with 1:32 to go in the third.
The Red Devils had just one turnover in the first half and shot 17-for-31 (55 percent) from the floor.
“That’s the best we’ve ever done,” Carlee GeDeros said of the one miscue. “We’ve been looking for the openings.”
“We didn’t try to force it,” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros added of the opening two periods.
You have free articles remaining.
Morgan Baird led the way, scoring 37 points, to go with seven steals, seven rebounds and four assists before sitting the entire fourth period.
Baird is normally unselfish, but ended up taking more shots Friday when Waldport never stopped her from driving down the lane to where she repeatedly banked the ball in with either her right or left hand.
“They let her drive all the way down,” Tim GeDeros said. “They didn’t stop her.”
Mia Ruiz added six points for Coquille and Carlee GeDeros and Bailey Higgins had five each.
Kylie Burk had 12 points to lead the Irish, who struggled all night to make shots against Coquille’s defense, which also forced 26 turnovers.
“The defense was good the first half,” Tim GeDeros said.
Waldport, which had beaten Toledo in the first round of the league playoffs on the road Wednesday, finished the night just 6-for-34 from the floor (18 percent) and scored half its points at the line, where it went 12-for-16.
Coquille cooled off a little bit in the second half, but still went 27-for-52 (52 percent) and also had a 28-27 rebounding edge.
“We’ve been working on blocking out and on defense,” Carlee GeDeros said.
The Red Devils stayed on the court after the game to thank their home fans for the support.
Now they wait to see if they get one more game at home.