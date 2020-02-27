COQUIILLE — No girls basketball team in Class 2A has scored more points this season than Coquille, which averages 60 points a game heading into Friday’s 6 p.m. playoff contest at Vernonia.
But looking ahead to the game, the players talked mostly about the Red Devils needing to play good defense to beat the Loggers and advance to the state tournament in Pendleton.
“Defense has been our strength,” said junior Drew Wilson, one of three starters back from the team that lost the championship game by a single point last winter.
Coquille’s defense is one of the best in the state, giving up just under 33 points an outing.
“That’s where we shine the most,” senior Mia Ruiz said. “When we play really good defense, we play good offense.”
Friday’s contest could be a defensive battle throughout. Vernonia, which likes to play pressure defense itself, has given up 23 points or fewer nine times since Jan. 11.
For that reason, Coquille will need to have a solid offensive game Friday, too.
To that end, the Red Devils have perhaps the best offensive player in the state, senior Morgan Baird, who has an ability to score inside and outside and is a great passer.
When Coquille’s offense is in high gear, Baird often finds teammates inside for easy shots. It helps when the Red Devils hit a 3-pointer or two, usually by Baird or Saige Gallino or Carlee GeDeros.
“It’s important,” GeDeros said. “It helps the inside game be open.”
By most accounts, it’s been a good season for Coquille.
The Red Devils are 22-4 and the four losses have all come to teams that will host games this weekend, three of them by a total of eight points.
But two of the losses came to Bandon, which won the Sunset Conference. That’s why the Red Devils are on the road this week.
That’s a new experience for a team that won its league the past four seasons, but the players are embracing the challenge.
“We have to win,” Ruiz said. “I think it’s going to make us play better.”
And getting to Pendleton would make the good season that much better.
“I feel like we need a redemption,” Wilson said.
Coquille followed each of its losses with big wins, including a 17-point victory over Colton the game after Coquille's first loss, to top-ranked Kennedy. Colton is the only common opponent for the Red Devils and Loggers this season (Colton topped Vernonia early in the year).
“I know we lost to Bandon,” Ruiz said. “Every game we lost has made us better, made us want to work harder.”
Coquille has improved throughout the season, especially in its depth.
The two players Coquille graduated last year, Halle Layton and Abbey Dieu, were key team members because of their hustle and other intangibles.
“They were huge holes to fill,” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said. “We filled them with six people.”
Coquille’s posts, including Ruiz, Hailey Combie and Rae Jackson, got stronger and more efficient. Maya Salazar has improved her offensive game, Bailey Higgins and Allison Storts provide defensive hustle off the bench and Gallino, Carlee GeDeros and Wilson are potent scorers to complement Baird.
“We’re definitely more offensive,” Tim GeDeros said.
Ultimately, though, the game might come down to Coquille’s specialty.
“We need good ball movement, good hustle — and we need stellar defense,” Gallino said. “The coaches say we can’t win games if we don’t play good defense. That’s 100 percent true.”