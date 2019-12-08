COQUILLE — All that was missing were pads and a helmet. The fast-paced, physical game on the hardwood had the makings of a football game but was instead the boys championship game between Coquille and Sheridan at the Winter Lake Classic on Saturday at Coquille High School.
“That’s the expectation. Coquille basketball: physical, up and down the court and if you don’t like it, you’re probably going to get popped in the mouth,” said senior Ean Smith, who was named tournament MVP.
What was an eight-point game with under three minutes to play turned into a free throw contest for Coquille as the Red Devils went on to defeat Sheridan 75-57.
“My kids are tough, we work hard at practice and they love physical games. They don’t shy away from anything,” said Coquille head coach Willy Layton. “From top to bottom, from my seniors down to my freshmen, when it comes to battle, they’re going to work hard and they love that physicality.”
The Red Devils used this physicality to outrebound Sheridan 36-24 in addition to drawing 29 fouls throughout the game. And constantly driving at the Sheridan defense were Coquille seniors Smith and Jeremy Kistner, who was named to the all-tournament team. Kistner had 24 points, including shooting 10-of-13 from the free throw line, 15 rebounds and five assists while Smith had 20 points, 7-of-12 from the line, and six assists.
“It starts with the seniors, first ones here, talking all the time. It really helps out having two great seniors and it shows when they’re out there,” said Layton. “They want to win and it’s great because they want to win more than I want to win. Usually it’s I want to win but they want it more than I do and I love it.”
With both teams scoring five points in the opening 65 seconds of the game, the tone was set for a fast game. Capitalizing on seven Coquille first quarter turnovers, the Spartans took a 17-14 lead after one quarter of play. Sheridan’s DeEldon "Bubba" Paulk finished with a game-high 26 points.
“Coquille played way more physical than us, we want to play physical but all credit to them, they played more physical. We wanted to rebound, they rebounded way better than us,” said Sheridan head coach Steven Grauer. “They did the two things we pride ourselves on doing. They did it better and that’s the difference in the game.”
You have free articles remaining.
The lead was short-lived for the Spartans as Coquille put together an 18-4 run in the second quarter to take a lead that they would never relinquish. Kistner had nine points in the quarter for the Red Devils.
Until Coquille free throws put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter, Sheridan continued to hang around. The Spartans stayed in the range of an eight- to 12-point deficit, seemingly always ready to attack, but Coquille was able to depend on its defense to keep Sheridan at bay.
“Sheridan is a great shooting team. Everyone on their team is a knock down shooter. So it really started with us making sure they didn’t have open looks. We didn’t want them getting into their comfort offense where they can sit and knock down shots all day,” said Kistner. “That was the starting point, making sure we took that away and then kind of let them run out and see where it goes from there. Everyone did a great job matching up and guard who they are supposed to.”
The Red Devils were also able to get additional offensive support throughout the second half. Jaden Sperling had 10 points while Cort McKinley added nine for Coquille.
Coquille heads out on the road Tuesday at Monroe before returning home next Saturday against St. Mary’s of Medford. With a month before the league season starts on Jan. 7, the Red Devils are looking to improve on their 3-0 start.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better. Just got to keep working on little things, not fouling, not turning the ball over, playing good defense, being smart with the ball,” said Kistner. “We control the game, we’re always in the driver seat to win and that’s what we want to do.”
Paulk and Sheridan teammate Wyatt Schultz also were on the all-tournament team, along with Reedsport's Jamison Conger and Starz Saavedra of Illinois Valley.