BANDON — When Coquille and Bandon met in the season-opening volleyball jamboree at Marshfield, the Tigers easily won the set between the two teams.
Coquille’s players had that fresh in their minds when the teams had their first Sunset Conference matchup Thursday night at Bandon.
“I think that encouraged us,” Coquille setter Drew Wilson said. “We got pumped up.”
The Red Devils dominated the first two sets Thursday on the way to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-23 sweep of the Tigers as Coquille kept its league record perfect at 4-0.
Bandon, meanwhile, which was playing without a key starter for the third straight match, fell to 3-2 in league play.
“We were out of system the entire first two sets,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We are a very inconsistent team.”
Coquille feasted on Bandon’s lack of offense in the first set and its poor serve receive in the second.
The Red Devils scored the first six points of the match, all on Bandon errors, before getting its offense going the rest of the set. Ellie Ekelund had six of her 10 kills in the first set and Wilson and Saige Gallino had two kills each.
“Our hitting was good,” Wilson said. “And our serving was good.”
The second set, the Red Devils had numerous serves that Bandon couldn’t handle cleanly, including four aces in a row by Spencer Gallino and four in the final five points by Ekelund.
Vierck said those two stretches were similar to what Bandon has faced in recent matches.
“The problem is, if we lose two points, we lose 10 points,” she said. “We don’t respond quickly.”
Bandon was without setter Bella Erenfeld in a loss to Reedsport last week and a win over Waldport on Tuesday because of a finger injury. On Thursday, the Tigers were without Ashley Strain, who had filled in for Erenfeld in those two matches, but has had jaw surgery and will miss a few weeks.
Regardless of who is in the lineup, though, the Tigers have been struggling to find unity and leadership, Vierck said.
Kennedy Turner, who had a team-best nine kills and a stuff block, agreed.
“We need to work on playing together better as a team,” she said.
The Tigers got things together better the final set, which was close all the way. Kennedy and Traylyn Arana had four kills each in the set and Baylee George added two.
Bandon even led 23-22 on Kennedy’s stuff block, but Saige Gallino evened the score for Coquille with a kill and the Tigers committed two hitting errors to end the match.
Still, the Tigers took some heart in the final set.
“That’s what we should be,” Turner said.
Coquille continued its strong start to the league season, which has been part of a season of growth for a team that graduated seven seniors from the squad that placed fourth at last year’s state tournament.
“We’re a totally different team from when we played them (at the start of the year),” Ekelund said. “Playing tough teams in the preseason has helped.”
Vierck said she could see the Red Devils’ improvement.
“Defensively and in serve receive, they’re money,” she said
Coquille got contributions from multiple players. Ekelund finished with seven digs and five aces to go with her 10 kills.
“Ellie had a great game,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said. “That was her best game.”
Saige Gallino had four kills, five digs and two aces; Wilson had 13 assists, four kills and five digs; Mariah Jarrett had eight digs; Hailey Combie had two kills and a stuff block; and Spencer Gallino had her four aces and an assist to her twin sister.
“They played hard,” Grami said. “They didn’t let up.
We’re improving — that’s good.”
Grami said part of Coquille’s challenge Thursday was dealing with a vocal Bandon student section.
“Their crowd was awesome,” she said. “They had to work through that.”
For Bandon, Erenfeld finished with 14 assists and five digs; Arana had seven digs and four kills; George had three kills; Carlee Freitag, who filled in for Strain, had six digs and three aces; and libero Kylie Lakey had six digs and two kills.