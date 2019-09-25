COQUILLE — For the first time in 15 years, Coquille High School has a freshly resurfaced track.
The company Beynon of Tualatin finished work on the track this week, complete with a new paint job finished Tuesday.
The project cost about $164,000, with the bulk of the funding coming from the district and about $30,000 from the Coquille Booster Club.
The track was last completely resurfaced in 2004.
Coquille athletic director Dan Hampton said it would be opened to the public Thursday. In an effort to preserve the surface for as many years as possible, joggers and walkers are asked to use only the outside three lanes. Bicycles and skateboards will not be allowed on the track surface, since they tend to tear it up.
The painting for the track was done by Beyond Sports Surfacing Company, also of Tualatin.
One change on the track surface that will impact all high schools in Oregon during track season next spring is an expanded exchange zone for the 4x100-meter relays. In a change to rules, the zones will now be 30 meters, instead of 20, and the painting scheme for the new surface reflects that.
Coquille is one of two South Coast high schools with new track surfaces this fall. Siuslaw High School in Florence also has a new surface.