COOS BAY — For Clatskanie’s defending state champion girls basketball team, everything starts with defense.
That’s why junior star Olivia Blodgett was more than happy to talk about her team’s performance on that side of the ball following the Tigers’ 61-38 win over Brookings-Harbor in the Class 3A semifinals at Marshfield High School on Friday.
“Defense is our biggest thing,” Blodgett said after a night that included seven steals, six rebounds — and 24 points. “That’s why our offense is so great. We use our defense, steals and rebounding, to get up the floor and get into our offense.”
The final score of Friday’s game was misleading. The Tigers led by just four points at halftime before pulling away with 15-2 and 12-0 runs in the final two periods.
The win set up an anticipated championship matchup at 5:45 p.m. Saturday between the top-ranked Tigers and No. 2 Sutherlin, which beat Burns in the other semifinal.
“I’m excited,” Blodgett said. “We’re back to where we were last year.”
She said the Tigers were wary of the Bruins.
“We knew Brookings was an athletic team, and so are we,” she said.
But a big difference between the teams is size, and Clatskanie exploited its advantage there.
“Our big thing tonight was rebounding,” Blodgett said. “We didn’t rebound very well against Harrisburg.”
But they out-rebounded the Bruins 40-26, including 13 boards by Kaity Sizemore and 12 by Olivia Sprague.
Nine of Sizemore’s rebounds came off the offensive glass, including put-backs to beat the buzzer at the end of both the first and second periods.
The first of those gave Clatskanie a 12-11 lead through eight minutes. The second gave the Tigers a 22-18 advantage at the break.
Sizemore said those were big for the team, but she, too, talked more about the defense.
“We played definitely as a team,” she said. “There was a lot of communicating — a lot of talking on defense.”
Brookings-Harbor coach Chris Schofield conceded that Clatskanie provided a physical mismatch for his team.
“The size and strength of that team,” he said. “They’re fun to watch … from the stands.”
Schofield said he was proud the Bruins were able to keep the game close for a half.
Clatskanie forced 11 first-half turnovers with its pressure, but the Bruins were able to keep the Tigers from feasting on them. And Brookings-Harbor was keeping contact with outside shooting, including three first-half 3-pointers by Sidney Alexander.
“The first half, we did a good job of limiting our mistakes,” Schofield said. “The second half, it wasn’t one or two of them. It was a lot of them and they made us pay.”
And, Schofield pointed out, “it’s easy to make those mistakes when they throw those (physical) bodies at you.”
Brookings-Harbor, led for extended parts of each of the first two periods before the Tigers took off.
Alexander had 20 points and Shelby Jirsa 10. They combined for nine 3-pointers (six by Alexander).
Alexander’s fourth 3-pointer, to open the third period, pulled the Bruins within one. But then Clatskanie took off, forcing eight turnovers in the period and converting them — the stat line for the game showed 33 of the Tigers’ 61 points coming off turnovers.
The other change in the third was that Blodgett got hot — extremely hot. She was just 2-for-13 from the floor for four points in the first half, but scored 17, including three straight 3-pointers, in the third period.
Blodgett always tries to have a confident mindset for her offense.
“You’ve just got to keep shooting,” she said. “You make that first shot and thing, ‘All right, hopefully I can make a few more.”
The Tigers ballooned their lead to 43-28 by the end of the third and then had a 12-0 run to start the fourth that included additional 3-pointers by both Sprague and Alexis Smith.
Despite the lopsided final margin, Schofield said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“I was proud of the girls,” he said. “I thought we went toe-to-toe with them.”
The Bruins, who were in the girls semifinals for the first time, have a chance to make history Saturday when they face Burns in the third-place game.
“It’s super important,” Alexander said of the game. “If we win it and get third, we’ll finish higher than we’ve ever finished.”
The Bruins were fourth last year.