Defending state champion Clatskanie and Brookings-Harbor were among eight girls basketball teams to advance to the Class 3A state tournament with wins Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
The results set up the quarterfinals at North Bend High School on Friday. In a rarity for the girls, all eight teams that advanced Friday are public schools.
Clatskanie dominated De La Salle North Catholic 80-29 to earn a return trip to Coos Bay. Shelby Blodgett had 18 points, 28 rebounds and six steals for Clatskanie in the win. Olivia Sprague added 26 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
The Tigers open defense of their title at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at North Bend against Harrisburg, one of two teams to win on the road Friday. The Eagles topped Yamhill-Carlton 45-37 to advance to the tournament for the first time since 2008, when it was still played at Willamette University in Salem.
Brookings-Harbor opens at 3:15 p.m. against Willamina after the Bruins beat Salem Academy 62-55 in overtime at home.
“Phew,” Brookings-Harbor coach Chris Schofield said after the Bruins overcame a six-point deficit entering the fourth period.
Lexi Schofield had 24 points and Sydney Alexander 16 for the Bruins, who returned to the Bay Area after placing fourth last year.
Willamina is back in the tournament for the first time since 2013, when the Bulldogs were fifth. They beat Cascade Christian 50-31 on Friday.
The 6:30 p.m. game features Pleasant Hill and Burns.
The Billies beat Horizon Christian 46-27 on Friday to advance to the tournament for the first time since 2005.
Burns, which placed fifth a year ago, beat Santiam Christian 55-44 to advance.
The final game of the opening day at North Bend, which tips off at 8:15, features Vale and Sutherlin, two teams with long histories of success in the state tournament.
Vale had the closest game aside from Brookings-Harbor on Friday, winning at Oregon Episcopal 48-45. The Vikings are hoping to improve on last year, when they lost both their games in the state tournament. They won titles in 2011, 2012 and 2014 at Marshfield High School.
No. 2 Sutherlin will be in the tournament for the first time in the Bay Area, but only because the school dropped down from Class 4A before the 2018-2019 school year.
The Bulldogs, who beat Portland Adventist 49-32 on Friday, won four Class 4A titles in a row, from 2014 to 2017.
Admission for Friday’s games is $8 for adults and $5 for students for each two-game session. Tournament passes are $55 for adults and $30 for students.