Bandon’s girls continued their magical season by advancing to the semifinals at the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton with a 43-34 win over Gervais on Thursday.
Traylyn Arana had 24 points, nine rebounds and six steals for the Tigers, who outscored the Cougars 16-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
Bandon faces top-ranked Kennedy in the semifinals Friday. The Trojans beat Bandon’s Sunset Conference rival Coquille in another quarterfinal matchup.
Kennedy Turner had eight points and Eduarda Reolon six for the Tigers.
Isabel Vasquez led the Cougars, who play Coquille on Friday, with eight points.
Arana scored eight points in the fourth quarter as Bandon pulled away.
KENNEDY 50, COQUILLE 36: The Trojans avenged their semifinal loss to the Red Devils last year by pulling away in the final few minutes.
After Coquille jumped out to a 9-2 lead, the Trojans went on a 23-6 run the rest of the half. Coquille narrowed the lead to one in the third, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Morgan Baird had 13 points and Drew Wilson added 11 and both grabbed seven rebounds for Coquille. Carlee GeDeros and Saige Gallino each added a 3-pointer, but the Red Devils struggled from the line for the second straight day — Coquille went 4-for-11 while Kennedy was 22-for-35 on free throws.
Sophia Carley had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Kennedy.
Class 2A Boys
TOLEDO 68, BANDON 38: The Boomers built a 36-18 halftime lead and cruised to their third win over their Sunset Conference rivals.
Conner Marchant had 24 points and Clifton Howard added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Toledo, which faces Knappa in the semifinals.
Braydon Freitag and Cooper Lang had 12 points and Coby Smith 10 for the Tigers, who meet Oakland in the consolation semifinals Friday.
COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN 61, COQUILLE 43: The Red Devils struggled with the Knights’ 7-foot Moritz Hartwich, who had 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks. Isaiah Mariscal, who is 6-9, added 18 points for the Knights.
Cort McKinley hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 for Coquille, playing at the final site for the first time since 2003. Ean Smith added 13 and Jeremy Kistner scored nine and grabbed eight rebounds.