Central Catholic scored the last three touchdowns to beat Lake Oswego 49-28 in the Class 6A championship game Saturday.
Elijah Elliott rushed for 91 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Rams, including two in the fourth quarter as the Rams pulled away from the Lakers.
Central Catholic quarterback Cade Knighton completed 31 of 36 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns. Silas Star caught 10 passes for 184 yards and one of the touchdowns.
Lake Oswego star Casey Filkins ran for 238 yards and three scores in the loss. He tied the game with his third score, a 58-yard scamper with 5:04 to go in the third quarter, but Central Catholic went ahead for good on an 11-yard pass from Knighton to Kalvin Souders with 11 seconds to go in the third.
Jack Brown helped seal the win with an interception in the fourth quarter for the Rams.
Central Catholic, which lost two games early in the season, finished the year on a nine-game win streak. The Rams won their first title since back-to-back championships in 2013 and 2014 and denied Lake Oswego its second straight title.